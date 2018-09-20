Groupe PSA will offer an electric or hybrid version on its entire new line-up from 2019

Reducing Groupe PSA vehicles’ environmental impact has been one of the major challenges guiding its technological choices for more than 20 years. To develop clean and sustainable mobility solutions, Groupe PSA has made thoughtful and publicly recognised technological choices with its internal combustion engines. Today, Groupe PSA is expanding its line-up with new electrified powertrains. It is technologically ready to play its part in the energy transition thanks to a multi-energy offering. Whatever new model they want, customers will be able to buy it in an internal combustion, electric or hybrid version.

Groupe PSA is focusing on building its models on two platforms, CMP and EMP2, which are able to integrate any of the powertrains of its line-up, internal combustion, electric or hybrid. They allow its plants to produce internal combustion, hybrid or electric vehicles on a single production line.

Starting in 2019, each new model developed by Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Vauxhall and Opel will have a full-electric or hybrid version. The Groupe PSA’s five brands will offer clean mobility solutions in the form of all-electric, zero-emission vehicles or plug-in hybrid emitting less than 49g/km of CO 2 .

Fifteen new electrified vehicles will be launched in just two years. Eight new plug-in hybrid models including DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, PEUGEOT 3008, PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW, Citroën C5 Aircross, VAUXHALL Grandland X and OPEL Grandland X; and seven new electric models, including DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, the first vehicle of the new electric generation which has just been revealed.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA