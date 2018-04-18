Groupe PSA unveils its long-term CSR roadmap with the publication of its first Integrated Report and its annual CSR Report

In its Integrated Report, the Group presents a summary of its business model and its strategy in light of the many challenges it faces.

Providing an overview of the Group’s strategy from a societal perspective, this report highlights its business model for creating financial and non-financial value over the long term, and the way this value is shared with all stakeholders.

The Sustainable Development joined forces with the Financial Communications and Strategy Departments to issue this report, which aims to increase the Group’s transparency for the benefit of its stakeholders (customers, employees, shareholders and institutional investors, suppliers, research partners, host communities and civil society etc.) by providing a clear view of its ambitions for the future.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report presents information on the Group’s initiatives, annual results and targets on its 23 environmental, social and societal issues. Drafted with the support of a network of experts from the Group’s various activities and audited by an independent third party, this report is a reference publication for all of the Group’s stakeholders.

Groupe PSA CSR Report was assessed as an “Advanced” Communication on Progress (COP) by the United Nations Global Compact, for the third year in a row. This label recognises companies for their commitment to transparency and exemplary practices in sustainable development.

