Groupe PSA UK appoints Andy Robson as Network Development Director

Groupe PSA UK has appointed Andy Robson as its Network Development Director.

In this position, Robson will be responsible for the development of the four group brands’ (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, and Vauxhall) representation in the UK and their networks’ performance.

Robson has served Vauxhall for many years, originally as a business apprentice. He has worked across many roles within Sales, Marketing and Aftersales and has held Director positions for Aftersales and more recently Network Development Director for Vauxhall.

“Groupe PSA has fantastic brands with an exciting list of new product launches that will ensure both Groupe PSA and its investors will grow,” said Andy Robson. “With such a great and future product portfolio, Groupe PSA is an excellent partner for future investment. This is a fantastic time to be leading group network development.”

