Groupe PSA to produce large vans by end of 2021 in Gliwice (Poland)

“This good news for Gliwice is a clear demonstration that our Excellent Plant Program is being executed across all European countries with synergies and efficiency. The industrial performance will be a key enabler to serve our ambitions in the commercial vehicle market, guaranteeing our customers the best offer in this segment for all our brands[1],” added Yann Vincent, Executive Vice-President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain.

“Welcoming the production of large vans is a major milestone for the future of the Gliwice location and also a big challenge to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and quality for the satisfaction of business customers. We will demonstrate in the years to come our agility to adapt our processes to the production of this type of vehicle and confirm the confidence placed in us,” said Andrzej Korpak, who manages the Gliwice Groupe PSA plant.

Groupe PSA, the European LCV market leader, intends to further strengthen its market share in Europe and accelerate its development in the other regions.

The SevelSud plant (FCA/PSA joint venture located in Val di Sangro, Italy) has exceeded its manufacturing capacities over the last three years with the production of the Peugeot Boxer, Citroën Jumper and Fiat Ducato large vans.

The transition of the Opel and Vauxhall brands to the shared large vans platform will require additional production capacities. Groupe PSA has decided to extend its presence in Gliwice in Poland to fully utilize its predisposition and competitiveness. The plant will be transformed to accommodate light commercial vehicles and adapted to the specific platform dedicated to large vans. The investment aims at ensuring the plant’s production capacity of up to 100,000 large vans per year.

The increase in manufacturing capacities in the large vans segment for the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall brands will enable Groupe PSA to better supply customers by the end of 2021 and will provide manufacturing visibility for more than a decade in Gliwice.

