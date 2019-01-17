Groupe PSA starts production of the Turbo PureTech Three-cylinder petrol engine at the Tychy plant

Today, Groupe PSA inaugurated the new assembly line for the Turbo PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine in Tychy at a ceremony attended by Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland’s Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, local authorities, the plant’s management and all its employees.

With this new assembly line, the EB Turbo PureTech petrol engine – awarded International Engine of the Year four times in a row – is gradually becoming a global-scale engine for Groupe PSA. The EB Engine (Atmo and Turbo) is currently produced in France (Douvrin, Tremery) and China (Xiangyang) and, from 2019 onwards, will be produced in Hungary (Szentgotthard), Morocco (Kenitra), and from 2020 in India (Hosur).

3.8 million EB engines have been produced to date and this additional capacity corresponds to increasing market demand, supported in particular by production of new Opel/Vauxhall models on Groupe PSA platforms and technology. This highly efficient engine contributes to the reduction of the CO 2 emission with an average fuel consumption reduced by 4% compared to the previous generation.

The powertrain plant in Tychy was modernized to boost its performance in line with Groupe PSA standards: New technologies and equipment, supported by new IT systems, ensure a high quality of production with appropriate trainings provided to production teams. Performance of our industrial organisation is also enhanced, by locating component plants close to vehicle factories.

“I would like to highlight that the Tychy teams have demonstrated their ability to improve their performance, thus allowing for investments to modernize the plant and allocate a state-of-the-art engine. The Tychy plant has a sustainable future now and will be a strong contributor to the Groupe PSA manufacturing footprint, organized to produce engines for our five brands and meeting growing customer demand for this award-winning engine,” said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA.

“The factory in Tychy is back in the game as a part of Groupe PSA and all the teams are committed to meeting the new challenges set for us. The plant has been thoroughly modernized with the right level of investment to ensure the best level of efficiency, among the most modern engine manufacturing sites in Europe. We are proud to contribute to the shift to low-emission PureTech petrol engines,” said Arkadiusz Suliga, Tychy plant director.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA