Groupe PSA to show its Plant of the Future at the Global Industrie Exhibition

Its vision of the plant of the future projects Groupe PSA into a new growth model designed to address four key challenges:

– Performance of the industrial organisation: optimisation of flows, quality, traceability, productivity and production line flexibility

– Manufacturing technologies in the digital age: connected plant, robotics, optimised maintenance tools, 3D printing

– Sustainable plant: resource optimisation, eco-design, more compact facilities

– Human factor: learning community, training, working conditions, empowered teams

In 2010, Groupe PSA implemented the Excellent Plant programme, which describes the Group’s “target plant”: one that optimises the working conditions and safety of its employees, produces at the highest level of quality to satisfy its customers and turns agility into a competitive advantage. One that is calibrated to be “just right”, cares for its environment and improves more quickly by adopting the best internal and external practices, while at the same time developing the skills of its workforce.

Groupe PSA’s manufacturing base comprises 45 production centres worldwide, including 25 vehicle plants and 20 component plants.

Operational efficiency and team agility are central to the deployment of the Push to Passstrategic plan. They are the strengths on which the Group relies to constantly improve its performance, and serve to guarantee the Group’s competitiveness and sustainability and the future of its manufacturing facilities.

Yann Vincent, Groupe PSA’s Executive Vice President, Supply Chain & Manufacturing, said: “Our Group is on the road to the plant of the future. It’s a really exciting challenge. In recent years, we’ve taken a number of initiatives to upgrade our manufacturing base, often adopting disruptive solutions in the process. Our teams’ agility is taking us forward faster to make us even more efficient.”

The Global Industrie Exhibition will take place from 27 to 30 March at the Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, France. Groupe PSA (Hall 4 – Stand 4T111) will be holding a number of roundtables with invited experts.

Programme

Tuesday 27 March

2.00-3.00 p.m. “Industrial organisation and additive manufacturing”, roundtable with Jérôme Dubois, Manufacturing Process Innovation Manager – Groupe PSA (Smart Industries conference area, Hall 3)

Wednesday 28 March

3.00-3.30 p.m. Talk by Corinne Spilios – Director of the Mulhouse plant (Smart Industries conference area, Hall 4)

3.00-4.00 p.m. “Tolerancing 4.0, think different”, roundtable with Guillaume Gruel, Engineering & Quality Data Service Manager – Groupe PSA (Industrie conference area, Hall 5)

3.30-4.30 p.m. “Plant of the future and energy performance”, roundtable with Jean Jacques Bayle, Infrastructure and Environment Building Engineering Manager – Groupe PSA (Midest conference area, Hall 2)

Thursday 29 March

12.15-1.00 p.m. “The environmental challenge at the heart of the industry of the future”, roundtable with Francois Desmonts, Industrial Environment Expert – Groupe PSA (Industrie conference area, Hall 5)

2.00-3.00 p.m. “The digital twin”, roundtable with Jean-Yves Delaunay, Plant of the Future Programme Manager – Groupe PSA (Smart Industries conference area, Hall 3)

3.00-4.00 p.m. “The impact of electric and autonomous cars on the industry”, roundtable with Carla Gohin, Vice President, Research and Innovation – Groupe PSA (Midest conference area, Hall 2)

4.00-5.00 p.m. “Innovation and industry of the future”, roundtable with Anne Laliron, Business Lab Vice President – Groupe PSA (Midest conference area, Hall 2)

Groupe PSA will also be attending the Faux Fuyons exhibition (Hall 4) to raise awareness about the dangers of counterfeiting. And not to be missed: two destruction sessions scheduled for 27 March at 11.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m.

