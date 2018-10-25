Groupe PSA: Q3 2018 revenue +7.8% growth

Group Q3 2018 revenue amounted to €15,428 million, compared with €14,309 million in Q3 2017. At constant 2015 exchange rate and perimeter, 2018 Group revenue was up 21.6%[3].

PCD Automotive division revenue amounted to €8,485 million up by 0.8% compared to Q3 2017. The positive impact of product mix (+2.2%), sales to partners (+1.4%), price (+1.5%) and others (+0.9%) more than compensated the negative impact of exchange rates (-2.3%) and volumes (-2.9%).

OV Automotive division revenue amounted to €3,877 million in Q3 2018, compared with €2,789 million in Q3 20171.

With a total of 843,000 cars sold, Q3 2018 consolidated worldwide sales were up in Europe but down outside of Europe mainly because of the suspension of the group’s activities in Iran from May.

Total PCD inventory, including independent dealers, stood at 402,000 vehicles[4] at the end of September 2018, up 33,000 units compared to end of September 2017. OV inventory, including independent dealers, totalled 173,000 vehicles at the end of September 2018 down 64,000 units compared to end of September 2017.

Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA and member of the Executive Committee, said: ” The execution of Push to Pass strategic plan and PACE! Opel Vauxhall turnaround plan is again proving to be a strong lever to deliver a sustainable performance despite an adverse environment. ”

Market outlook: in 2018, the Group anticipates a growth of 2% of the automotive market in Europe, 3% in Latin America, 10% in Russia and 1% in China.

Operational targets

The Push to Pass plan sets the following targets for Groupe PSA (excluding Opel Vauxhall):

Deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin[5] on average in 2016-2018, and target over 6% by 2021;

Deliver 10% Group revenue growth by 2018[6] vs 2015, and target additional 15% by 20216.

Link to the presentation of Q3 2018 revenue.

Financial Calendar

26 February 2019: 2018 Annual Results