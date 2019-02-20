Groupe PSA Poissy plant to produce an additional vehicle

The Poissy plant has been working on its transformation project since 2016 to strengthen its competitiveness. The Groupe PSA manufacturing concept of multi-vehicle and multi-energy assembly line has been implemented with success. The new production line with the new multi-energy CMP platform is already operational with the launch this year of DS 3 Crossback in both electric and internal combustion versions. The resulting improvement of its manufacturing performance enabled the Poissy plant to secure production of the new Opel/Vauxhall B-SUV model that will join its new production line.

The advanced process of production on the same line of ICE*** and BEV**** for vehicles based on CMP platform, as well as PHEV and ICE models in other plants for EMP2 platform, is a key asset of Groupe PSA to remain flexible with energy transition and accompany customers shift in demand.

“Poissy employees are proud to lead the way this year with the first implementation of this state of the art manufacturing process for our Group. Having an additional vehicle is the clear recognition of our performance improvement and I would like to thank all the teams that created the conditions to make it happen” said Frédéric Przybylski, who manages the Poissy plant. “It’s also a big responsibility and we are committed to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and quality for the satisfaction of our customers.”

SOURCE: Groupe PSA