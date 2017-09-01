Groupe PSA moves to new offices in Rueil-Malmaison and Poissy

Groupe PSA is redeploying some 2,000 of its employees to the new Rueil-Malmaison site and the fully refurbished Poissy site in the final stage of a project started in January 2015. Previously located at two of the Group’s Paris sites1 , the teams will be able to perform more effectively in modern, dynamic flex spaces adapted to collaborative, digital, versatile and interactive ways of working.

The Rueil-Malmaison site, which serves as the Management Centre for the Group and the Brands, will provide 15,000 square meters of workspace for the office of the Chairman, the Brand Departments, the Mobility Department, the Digital Department, the Communications Department, the Finance Department, the Group General Counsel, the Human Resources Department and the Strategy Department.

The Poissy site, which is home to the Expertise Centre for the Business Lines and Regions, hosts 4,000 employees, including the Purchasing and Industrial Operations Departments, over 45,000 square meters. The first dynamic spaces have been operational since May 2016 and, based on the first four months of experience, the layout has been adjusted to ensure agile and efficient operations.

The Rueil-Malmaison building meets the highest environmental standards, has been certified as “HQE Exceptionnel” (for exceptionally high environmental quality) and “RT2012 -30%” (for being 30% more energy efficient than required by France’s 2012 thermal regulation, RT2012), and is equipped with solar panels and a water recovery system.

The Poissy building has been fully refurbished around dynamic workspaces to offer improved lighting and acoustic comfort and modern digital amenities. All services have been updated in preparation for the new teams.

Commenting on the move, Xavier Chéreau, Groupe PSA Executive Vice President, Human Resources, said: “These functional, modern, interactive spaces reflect our determination to encourage agility, collaboration and creativity among our teams, who are the driving force behind the Group’s performance. The new offices are also another illustration of our demanding yet cost-effective strategy.”

