Groupe PSA: Luton manufacturing site introduces third shift

Since the start of the Covid-19 health crisis, Groupe PSA’s priority has been to protect the health of its employees and ensure the sustainability of the company.

Manufacturing activity at Groupe PSA’s Luton site commenced on 18th May with one shift after the deployment of a protocol of reinforced health measures. The success of the Vauxhall and Opel Vivaro, Peugeot Expert and Citroën Dispatch produced there required a second shift to commence from 1st June and now a third shift from this Sunday, 12th July, to increase output at the site.

In agreement with Unite the Union, 188 volunteer employees from the Ellesmere Port plant and the Parts Distribution Centre in Luton will assist the workforce at Luton on a temporary basis bringing the total workforce there to 1,750 staff. Vauxhall Motors are covering transportation and expenses for all staff involved.

SOURCE: Vauxhall