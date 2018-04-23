Groupe PSA and Huawei unveil their first connected vehicle

Groupe PSA has built its Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP) for its connected vehicles, using Huawei’s OceanConnect IoT (1) platform.

DS 7 CROSSBACK, launched this month in China, is the first vehicle to benefit from the CVMP. Customers can access new services such as connected navigation, natural language (2) voice recognition and a connected service portal via the vehicle’s dashboard screen. The vehicle’s maintenance status and the history of journeys and driving styles are also accessible from the customer’s smartphone.

New services for private customers and fleet managers will be regularly added to these features. They include infotainment services, remote software updates and navigation mapping, personal assistant, remote vehicle diagnostic and maintenance functions, and services useful for car hire companies, fleet managers and carsharing operators.

Huawei’s OceanConnect IoT platform underpins Huawei’s Connected Car Solution. This solution help to develop connected cars, smart homes and smart cities, giving users access to an array of services designed to facilitate daily life. All digital interactions between the car and the cloud are secure; customer and car data are encrypted, and their integrity, authenticity and confidentiality are guaranteed. Huawei platform will be used for all Groupe PSA’s connected vehicles in all regions where these vehicles are marketed.

Jean Leflour, SVP Connected Vehicle & Services Architecture Strategy, Groupe PSA, said: “By deploying its new platform connecting the vehicle to the Internet Of Things, Groupe PSA enriches its service offering and makes mobility easier for all its customers. With Huawei, well known for its innovation capacity, we are pleased to show today the first tangible result of our partnership providing our customers with a new experience enabled by the CVMP. DS 7 CROSSBACK is the first vehicle to benefit from this joint project, which will ultimately be rolled out to all group vehicles.”

DS 7 CROSSBACK, unveiled in March 2018, is the first vehicle belonging to the 2ndgeneration of DS vehicle which embodies the French luxury know how and high technology. Already equipped with a variety of innovative driving assistance features, a new E-Tense 4×4 300 hp petrol hybrid version will follow in 2019, marking the electric offensive by DS Automobiles and Groupe PSA.

Leon He, Head of Automotive Industry Business Unit of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, commented: “The key to successful digital transformation of car manufacturers is to build a digital cloud platform. Based on the platform, car manufacturers, ecosystem developers, and industry application partners are gathered to jointly sell vehicle products and services across countries in the global market and provide personalized travel services to car owners and users.”

Hannover Messe 2018 held from 23 to 27 April 2018 at the Hannover Exhibition Centre (Germany). Huawei booth is located in Hall 6, D18.

Find out more about the products and solutions presented by Huawei at Hannover Messe here

(1) Internet Of Things

(2) NLU: Natural Language Understanding

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.