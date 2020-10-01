Groupe PSA equips all its sites with electrical terminals

“While Groupe PSA is committed to the fight against global warming and forecasts to meet the 2020 CO2 targets set by the European Union, it simplifies the lives of employees who have already opted for clean mobility by facilitating the recharging of electric vehicles batteries at all its sites. This operation demonstrates the consistency of Group’s actions with regard to its customers and employees,” said Xavier Chéreau, Director of Human Resources and Transformation.

The implementation of electric charging stations started in 2019 and will continue until the end of 2021. 365 stations are already implemented and operational. They will gradually be open to employees.

On each European site, the Group thus allows employees who wish so, to have easy access to electrical terminals.

These 7 kwatts wall terminals allow recharging of the batteries at a price comparable to recharging prices on public outdoor networks.

This initiative supports the Group’s electrified offensive launched in 2019. The Group has already presented 15 electrified vehicle’s models in Europe.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA