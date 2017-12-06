Groupe PSA designs an electrified light vehicle as part of the European EU-live consortium

On 30 November 2017, the European EU-LIVE consortium unveiled a new L5e-category1 electrified mobility solution. Positioned between the two-wheel and four-wheel segments, it is equipped with a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain, two electric in-wheel motors and a petrol internal combustion engine. In leading the research and manufacturing phases for the new demonstration vehicle, Groupe PSA has expanded its design expertise beyond the automotive industry.

Thanks to its silhouette and hybrid technology, the new EU-LIVE electrified mobility solution can be used on all roads and offers drivers a wide array of benefits:

Suited to both roads and motorways , all it requires is a driving licence.

Its tilting mechanism offers superior handling, making the vehicle as easy to drive as a three-wheel scooter. This and the roll-control technology account for more than half of the 13 patents filed by Groupe PSA. The system notably makes use of hydraulic components and hydropneumatic suspension.

The vehicle runs in zero-emission mode at speed of up to 70 kilometres per hour using two rear electric in-wheel motors, developed by 2 consortium partners Elaphe and Brembo. The 48-volt electric battery – designed by Samsung SDI – can be recharged using regenerative braking technology. When driving on inter-urban roads at speeds of between 70 and 130 kilometres per hour, the PEUGEOT SCOOTER 31-kilowatt single-cylinder petrol engine takes over the propulsion. The light vehicle has a total range of 300 kilometres and a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour.

The vehicle's small footprint (2.4 metres x 0.85 metres) and rotating doors facilitate perpendicular parking and free up road space. As well as an enclosed, heated cabin, the vehicle also features seatbelts and an airbag, making helmets, gloves, waterproof jackets and other protective gear unnecessary.

One of the EU-LIVE consortium’s main aims is to develop common powertrains that can be used for a variety of L-category vehicles in order to achieve economies of scale.

“Groupe PSA has committed to protecting individual freedom of movement. EU-LIVE is an illustrative example of it. This new electrified light vehicle allows an individual, safe and sustainable mobility thanks to its zero-emission mode. We are proud to take part in this European project with all our partners” declared Carla Gohin, Senior Vice President, Research and Advanced Engineering.

1 The L5e denomination refers to the 3 wheels’ vehicles one can use at a speed above 50kmh and on any road.

For more information, visit: http://eu-live.eu

