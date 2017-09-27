Groupe PSA and ChangAn to develop a new one-ton pick-up

Following the framework agreement signed last June 7th, ChangAn Automobile and Groupe PSA go one step further today, signing an agreement to co-develop a new vehicle platform to be implemented in Ding Zhou ChangAn plant, dedicated to LCV s and to develop a new one-ton pick-up for both partners.

This new vehicle should meet the most stringent worldwide regulations and customers expectation with a very strong design and uncompromised quality and durability. At a first stage, the one-ton pick-up should be offered to Chinese customers and Groupe PSA overseas markets.

The LCV market represents 14 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, the one-ton pickup represents 18% of this market, with a yearly 5% increase worldwide.

Mr Patrice Lucas, EVP of Programs and Strategy at Groupe PSA commented: “This new product, which is complementary to the Peugeot pick-up recently launched in Africa, is in line with the core model strategy of Groupe PSA and will support our come back on this growing market segment. It will contribute to achieve the objectives set for the Push to Pass plan regarding LCVs with a target to increase volumes by 30% by 2018 and triple overseas volumes by 2021 ”.

Mr Mingxue YUAN, EVP Cooperation and Strategy – ChangAn added: “This first common development for a new generation of one-ton pick-up is a great opportunity for both companies to hit markets in China and Overseas. It is a strong milestone in a long term cooperation between Groupe PSA and Chang’an.”

