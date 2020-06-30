Groupe PSA becomes a major player in connected car insurance

Offered with each car purchase, this PSA Assurance contract option rewards policyholders for responsible driving behavior and allows them to benefit from a discount on the standard insurance premium, effective on sign up.

The user’s individual driving score is calculated automatically and has a direct influence on the insurance premium, resulting in an overall discount that can represent up to 25% from the second year. Policyholders are informed of their score on a monthly basis and provided with advice aimed at improving their driving behavior and maximizing their discount.

Driving data is collected remotely through a physical on-board device that includes an emergency and local assistance call function. Launched back in 2003 by Groupe PSA, this device is currently fitted to more than five million of the Group’s vehicles.

Personal data integrity, safety and security are protected in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation and a corresponding disclosure is reported to the CNIL, France’s data protection authority.

The insurance policies distributed by PSA Finance France are offered to French customers of new and used eligible cars from the Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles brands. 86,000 customers have already signed up for a policy, with 12,000 of them choosing the connected insurance option.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA