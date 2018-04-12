Groupe PSA: Appointment of Laurence Noël as Senior Vice President, ASEAN and Chief Executive Officer of the NAM joint venture in Malaysia

Appointment of Laurence Noël as Senior Vice President, ASEAN and Chief Executive Officer of the NAM joint venture in Malaysia

Date de publication : 12/04/2018

Laurence Noël has been appointed Senior Vice President, ASEAN and Chief Executive Officer of the NAM joint venture in Malaysia, effective 12 April 2018. She will report to Carlos Gomes, Executive Vice President, China & Southeast Asia.

Laurence Noël joined Groupe PSA in 1995. After holding various positions in Powertrain Projects and Programmes, she took charge of Powertrain, Platform and Module Programmes in 2014.

In her new position, based in Kuala Lumpur, she will be tasked primarily with accelerating the Group’s development in Southeast Asia, as announced in the Push to Pass plan in 2016.

This goal is embodied in large part by the creation, of the Group’s Malaysian joint venture, following an agreement signed with Naza in February 2018, which will produce and market Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles vehicles in Malaysia and other ASEAN markets.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.