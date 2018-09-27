Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain are negotiating terms of a Joint Venture agreement for the Group’s future electrified transmissions

The Metz plant will have an annual production capacity of 600,000 e-DCTs. In preparation for production, Punch Powertrain will carry out industrialization and design of the state-of-the-art production line.

Informations on the future Joint Venture ” Punch Powertrain PSA e-transmissions “:

Headquarters: Metz (Greater East Region) France

R&D facilities: Punch Powertrain in Belgium and Netherlands

Production facilites : Groupe PSA – Metz (Moselle) France

Closing of such transaction remains subject to antitrust clearance and employee representative consultation.

This electrified dual clutch transmission will be:

Designed and developed in Punch Powertrain research centers in Belgium and the Netherlands

Manufactured at Groupe PSA’s plant in Metz (Greater East Region), chosen for its cost-efficiency and recognized for its expertise in gearbox production.

With an excellent level of performance, this gearbox will save up to 15% fuel consumption and reduce emissions in the city thanks to the use of ZEV mode in heavy traffic conditions. This e-DCT technology will set the benchmark for dual-clutch transmissions in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments.

With its revolutionary design, the e-DCT gearbox with a 48V configuration, will equip Groupe PSA’s future mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV).

SOURCE : Groupe PSA