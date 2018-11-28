Groupe PSA acquires shares in UAP AUTO UNION (UAP), a Chinese automotive spare parts distributor

Created 27 years ago, UAP is the leading spare parts distributor in the Shandong region, with an optimised geographical coverage of more than 100 hubs, and is expanding its delivery service to surrounding provinces with 50 hubs.

With the help of UAP, Groupe PSA will access to a competitive and efficient distribution meeting the highest market standards. The objective is to accelerate growth in sales of multi-brand parts, particularly with the new Eurorepar range, which Groupe PSA is developing for the Chinese market.

The second pillar of the Groupe PSA aftermarket multi-brand strategy, after parts distribution, is to become a global leader in multi-brand repair services with its own brand Euro Repar Car Service. This repair network already amounts to more than 350 garages in China. UAP will strongly contribute to this expansion, through its existing customer base. Groupe PSA has the ambition to reach 4,000 Euro Repar Car Service garages in 2023 in China, and 10,000 worldwide.

“Our multi-brand aftermarket strategy, one of the pillars of the Push to Pass strategic plan, aims to meet the needs of all after-sales customers around the world, regardless of their purchasing power and the make or age of their vehicle,” said Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President, PSA Aftermarket. “China will soon be the world’s biggest aftersales market, and we have set ourselves very high ambitions there, which is why we’re already securing strong market positions.”

SOURCE: Groupe PSA