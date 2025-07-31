Group sector Automotive introduces itself as Aumovio with technologies for future mobility

Continental’s Automotive group sector will participate at the international mobility fair “IAA Mobility” in Munich in September – for the first time under the brand of the new independent company Aumovio. From September 9 to 12, 2025 (with a press day on September 8), visitors will be able to experience pioneering technology highlights for the mobility sector. These will be exhibited at the Aumovio booth (Hall B1, Booth B01) in four areas that reflect four key industry themes: “safe,” “inspiring,” “connected” and “autonomous.”

Aumovio has emerged out of Continental’s Automotive group sector – pooling together Continental’s consolidated automotive expertise in a new technology and electronics company with a lean and agile organizational structure.

“The ´IAA Mobility 2025´ is the ideal platform to introduce Aumovio to the automotive world – with exciting products and pioneerng innovations,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO of AUMOVIO. “We have bundled our unique expertise into one company that is focused on key technologies. Together with our customers, we can now shape the future of mobility and create value in a more focused way.”