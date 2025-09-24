Grounded launches C1, world’s first 500-mile range hybrid mobile command center at Climate Week NYC

Company also showcases public health and disaster response upfits, highlighting vehicle’s flexibility for municipalities and government agencies of every size

Grounded, the Detroit-based modular EV startup founded by former SpaceX engineers, today announced the launch of the C1, the world’s first hybrid mobile command center with a 500-mile range. The C1, built on Harbinger’s commercial-grade electric truck platform and built for fleet deployment, is designed to empower municipalities, nonprofits, and government agencies with a durable, sustainable solution for mission-critical mobile operations—from incident command and disaster response to on-the-ground public health services.

“Today’s public safety, disaster response, and public health teams need more payload, more range, and more flexibility than smaller platforms can deliver. The C1 is our answer – it’s an electrified powerhouse that delivers sustainability without sacrificing mission readiness.”

Three critical missions, one platform

Mission C1 Capability Public Safety – Mobile Command Center Operates as a sustainable forward hub with secure communications, reliable power, and the mobility to coordinate responses during severe weather, large events, or multi-agency emergencies. Public Health – Mobile Healthcare Unit Upfitted as a mobile clinic, the C1 allows municipalities and nonprofits to deliver mammograms, vaccinations, screenings, and other preventative services directly in the community. Its flexible interior creates space for healthcare teams to expand access in underserved neighborhoods and mobilize quickly during public health surges. Disaster Response – Rapid Deployment Vehicle As a disaster response vehicle, the C1 provides resilience and adaptability with extended range, off-grid power, and modular interiors that can support shelter coordination, supply distribution, and emergency relief efforts.

Key features of the C1

Grounded’s C1 is available on multiple wheelbases and on either an all-electric or plug-in hybrid chassis. The vehicle is designed to meet the demands of long shifts and continuous uptime.

“For long shifts in the field, durability alone isn’t enough. Design matters too,” said Grounded Chief Product Officer Nadia Meyer. “Human-centered design for the C1 puts intuitive systems and ergonomic layouts first, enabling responder comfort, endurance, and the ability to act faster when it matters most.”

The C1 delivers continuous performance by pairing a first-of-its-kind electric-first solution with a gas-powered range extender to power both mobility and auxiliary systems, with roof-mounted solar and a dedicated house battery providing additional support.

Front pedestrian braking, parking assist, and lane-keeping support enhance fleet safety and protect both drivers and communities. Integrated Starlink delivers secure, high-speed communications anywhere.

Every C1 comes with Harbinger’s platform warranty (8 years/100,000 miles) and a Grounded interior warranty, with national serviceability through Harbinger’s growing network. Charging compatibility spans CCS-enabled networks such as Ford and Electrify America, with additional access to Tesla Superchargers.

The Grounded+ App further enhances fleet visibility by providing remote monitoring of energy usage, appliance control, real-time diagnostics, and optimization tools that empower operators to manage costs and prevent failures before they occur.

Mission-ready meets customization

The C1 is available in three builds that scale with municipal needs from essential response to fully equipped hubs for command, disaster response, or public health:

C1 Core: Streamlined interior for reliable, sustainable mobility and core command/health operations in small municipalities.

Streamlined interior for reliable, sustainable mobility and core command/health operations in small municipalities. C1 Advanced: Expanded interior capacity, enhanced power systems, integrated safety features, and hybrid flexibility for mid-sized and regional agencies.

Expanded interior capacity, enhanced power systems, integrated safety features, and hybrid flexibility for mid-sized and regional agencies. C1 Pro: Maximum range, advanced communications, and fully customizable interiors for the most demanding mission-critical deployments—whether as a full mobile command center or turnkey mobile clinic.

First public debut: Climate Week NYC

The Grounded C1 will make its first public appearance at Climate Week NYC on September 24, 2025. The vehicle will be stationed at Newlab in the Brooklyn Navy Yard from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Availability

The Grounded C1 is now open for orders with shipments beginning in Q2 2026. Final pricing will vary depending on configuration and upfit.

SOURCE: Business Wire