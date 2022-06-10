Groundbreaking ceremony in Germany: DHL Freight launches new freight centre in Erlensee near Frankfurt

DHL Freight, one of the leading road freight providers in Europe, plans to increase efficiency and quality across its European network with a new transshipment facility near the German city of Frankfurt.

DHL Freight, one of the leading road freight providers in Europe, plans to increase efficiency and quality across its European network with a new transshipment facility near the German city of Frankfurt. The modern freight centre will be built on the site of the former military air base at the industrial park in Erlensee. The project comprises of three buildings: a cross-dock terminal, a warehouse for specialty chemicals and general production materials and office premises. These will largely be created through the refurbishment of the former air base tower, now listed as a historical monument on the site. The new 82,840 m² construction project has been designed in accordance with the latest building and environmental protection standards, and in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Sustainability Roadmap which requires all new builds to be built sustainably. Grass and plants have been incorporated into the design of the roof to make the building more sustainable. The cross-dock terminal roof harbors potential for the installation of photovoltaic panels with a capacity of up to 1 MWp (megawatt peak). The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Thorsten Stolz, Head of Main-Kinzig District Authority, Stefan Erb, Mayor of Erlensee, Ferdinand Fäth, Managing Director Fäth Immobilien, Thomas Vogel, CEO DHL Freight DACH, Götz Hanningsmann, Site Manager Erlensee terminal and Manager Area Central DHL Freight and Gero Schiffelmann, Member of the Management Board DHL Freight Germany.

Under construction by Fäth Immobilien, the new Erlensee site situated in the Main-Kinzig district is conveniently located at the freeway junctions BAB 66 and 45, and lies about 25 km from Frankfurt. Around 260 employees from DHL Freight’s Maintal terminal and DHL Freight Euronet will be relocated to work in Erlensee, and the number of employees is also expected to grow to around 300 in the short to medium term. The move sees DHL Freight expanding its European groupage network capacity even further to meet the high demand for road freight transport solutions.

“Demand for road transport and customized logistics continues to grow. As leading logistics experts, we’re often one the first points of contact when complex logistics requires efficient and effective solutions. We’re continuously expanding our network to ensure we can meet customers’ existing and future demands for excellence,” says Thomas Vogel, CEO DHL Freight DACH. “Capacities at our previous site in Maintal no longer suffice. That’s why we’re delighted not only to be able to expand our storage and transshipment areas at the new site, but to do so by opening a modern, sustainable logistics center.”

In addition to a 12,000 m² cross-dock terminal, 3,800 m² of office space and a 10,500 m² warehouse for specialty chemicals are also being built on the site. To create office space required in Erlensee, the listed monument tower located on the former air base in the Fliegerhorst II industrial park will undergo extensive refurbishment and become part of the cargo centre. The warehouse for specialty chemical will comply with prevailing provisions under Germany’s Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) and Ordinance on Installations Requiring a Permit (4. BImSchV) and will also meet the strictest of safety standards.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new build took place in mid-August, and completion of the logistics centre is scheduled for mid-2022. Construction is being overseen by Fäth Immobilien, with Bockermann Fritze plan4building GmbH in charge of project management.

SOURCE: DHL