Groundbreaking ceremony for the grEEn-campus Rüsselsheim: Construction of the new global Opel headquarters and the Stellantis Germany headquarters has started

Opel and Stellantis Germany together with VGP are currently realizing a modern campus for work, research and innovation on approximately 100,000 square meters

Today, Opel and Stellantis Germany together with VGP celebrated the official groundbreaking ceremony for the grEEn-campus in Rüsselsheim. The new global Opel headquarters and Stellantis Germany headquarters are being built on the site along Mainzer Straße. Together with Patrick Burghardt, Lord Mayor of the City of Rüsselsheim, City Councilor Simon Valerius and Economic State Secretary Umut Sönmez, CEO Opel & Vauxhall and Managing Director Stellantis Germany Florian Huettl, Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, VGP Germany Managing Directors Darius Scheible and Daniel Sigmann emphasized the importance of the project on the construction site.

The construction work has already begun, today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks the symbolic start. The grEEn-campus in Rüsselsheim is part of a comprehensive European concept: Together with sites such as Poissy in France and Mirafiori in Italy, a network of grEEn-campus projects is being established in the European root countries of Stellantis – Germany, France, and Italy.

VGP is developing the grEEn-campus for Stellantis on a plot area of approximately 100,000 square meters. It comprises a five-story administration building with about 22,500 square meters, a research and development building with a design center on about 28,800 square meters and a car park with 54,800 square meters.

The headquarters of Opel and Stellantis Germany, located in the administrative building, offers state-of-the-art workplaces that are designed for flexible working and collaboration. In the future, prototypes and the latest vehicle designs will be developed in the research and development building and in the design center.

DGNB certification in gold, which is awarded to particularly sustainable buildings, is sought for the entire campus. VGP, Opel and Stellantis place a special focus on reducing CO2 emissions in design (embodied carbon). In addition, sustainable building materials are used to ensure a good interior atmosphere. The power supply is provided by a photovoltaic system, which is integrated into a green roof. This not only contributes to biodiversity but also ensures a pleasant microclimate and contributes to the cooling of the building, which is ensured in parallel via a geothermal system close to the ground.

Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel & Vauxhall and Managing Director of Stellantis Germany, emphasized: “With the groundbreaking ceremony for the grEEn-campus, we are contributing to sustainable development in Germany. We are building a future-oriented center for innovation, collaboration and sustainability here and now at our traditional location. Together with VGP, we are creating a modern environment for the employees of Opel and Stellantis Germany, thus realizing a pioneering project for the future of Opel and Stellantis.”

“We are delighted to lay the foundation for a state-of-the-art and sustainable corporate location together with Stellantis through the groundbreaking ceremony for the grEEn campus in Rüsselsheim. The new campus is being built on the historic Opel production site and exemplifies our philosophy of developing flexible, tailor-made, high-quality solutions, that are perfectly integrated into the existing environment and oriented toward climate neutrality,” said VGP CEO Jan Van Geet.

Mayor Patrick Burghardt also stressed the importance of the project for Rüsselsheim am Main: “The grEEn-campus is a strong commitment to the site and to sustainable development. It shows what potential there is in Rüsselsheim: for existing and new jobs, for innovation and for a strong economic future.” From an urban planning perspective, city councilor Simon Valerius also views the project positively for urban development: “The grEEn-campus shows how the commercial urban design of tomorrow can look like – resource-friendly, architecturally challenging and with a significant upgrade of the western city entrance.”

The grEEn-campus, the new global headquarters of Opel and the headquarters of Stellantis Germany, is a flagship project within the “Made for Germany” initiative. It will further strengthen the surrounding region, and indeed Germany as a whole, as a business location. “Made for Germany” brings together leading companies and investors from across industries, united in their commitment to a strong, successful, and future-proof economy in Germany.

SOURCE: Stellantis