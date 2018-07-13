Groundbreaking ceremony for new “Daimler Trucks Campus” in Leinfelden-Echterdingen

From 2021 Daimler Trucks is bringing together the corporate units based in the Stuttgart region to work at a single location. The new “Daimler Trucks Campus” in Leinfelden-Echterdingen offers around 2000 employees a modern, future-oriented office concept which optimally supports both connected working and interactive and open working methods.

With a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony Martin Daum, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses, Jörg Spies, Chairman of the Works Council at Daimler AG headquarters, and Roland Klenk, Mayor of the town of Leinfelden-Echterdingen, marked the official start of construction work.

“Currently, our colleagues are spread over more than ten sites in the Stuttgart area. This structure has grown historically but is not up to date anymore. In order to be able to work together across short distances – and in an ultramodern environment – our aim is to bring all our Daimler Trucks colleagues from the greater Stuttgart area together on one site,” says Martin Daum, adding: “The new facilities in Leinfelden-Echterdingen will give our teams the unique opportunity to work together well connected and under one roof – supported by a state-of-the-art workspace. This will promote a personal exchange and dialog, strengthens the team spirit and supports the cultural change of our company also at Daimler Trucks. We are thus investing long term in the future of this site and the ability to compete in this field of business.”

“The decision to bring together the depth of knowledge and experience that exists in relation to the transport solutions of the 21st century, and to do so here of all places, is a good one. It provides both motivation and perspective for the current and future workforce as they look forward to an exciting future. The heart of Daimler Trucks will continue to beat in Stuttgart – and rightly so”, Jörg Spies, Chairman of the Works Council at Head Office, is convinced.

„We are delighted that Daimler shows commitment to a long-term partnership with us by choosing the business location Leinfelden-Echterdingen as the new home of Daimler Trucks”, says Roland Klenk, Mayor of the town of Leinfelden-Echterdingen. “ Daimler Trucks Campus almost doubles the Daimler-jobs in our city. With that, our business location is officially awarded a ‘star’. “

The future Daimler Trucks site in Leinfelden-Echterdingen not only supports Leadership 2020, the Group-wide initiative for a new culture of cooperation and management, it also supports Project Future, with which Daimler is striving to further focus and reinforce the Group’s business structure through the formation of legally autonomous units.

Future-oriented office complex in an excellent location

The site with an area of around 22,000 square meters was acquired at the end of 2016. The basis for the building with some 51,000 square meters of overground gross floor area is an open and interactive space concept which uses state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, flexible project rooms and various communication zones to provide optimum support for connected working. At the same time individual breakout areas are also available for concentrated working and confidential conversations. To sum up, the “Daimler Trucks Campus” gives the employees a dynamic and creative environment which promotes both communication with one another and the faster development of innovations.

The “Daimler Trucks Campus“ on the former Georgii-Kobold site in Leinfelden-Echterdingen is impressive because of the size of the available construction site and also because of its position directly on the A8 highway and therefore its easy connections to other Daimler Trucks sites such as Wörth, Mannheim and Gaggenau. The proximity to Stuttgart Airport is also convenient for international business trips. The good link to the local public transport network is equally advantageous. From the “Leinfelden Frank” stop the U5 suburban railway takes around 20 minutes to reach Stuttgart’s main station. The move to the “Daimler Trucks Campus” will in all likelihood take place in the first half of 2021.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.