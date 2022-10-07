Groundbreaking ceremony: Daimler Truck establishes new location for sales and services of trucks and buses in Stuttgart

Foundation stone laid in Stuttgart Feuerbach: Daimler Truck invests in new Commercial Vehicle Center at easily accessible location

Laying of the foundation stone in the presence of the Lord Mayor of Stuttgart, Dr. Frank Nopper: Daimler Truck is building a new Commercial Vehicle Center for Mercedes-Benz and FUSO trucks and Mercedes-Benz and Setra buses in Stuttgart Feuerbach on an area of approximately 21,000 square meters. In the future, service, repair and maintenance as well as vehicle and spare parts sales will be offered here. The location will also act as a rental base for CharterWay vehicles. Completion is scheduled for the end of next year.

Dr. Volker Hüntrup, Head of Own Retail Trucks Europe: “With the new building, Daimler Truck is making an investment in the further development of the Group’s own sales network. Another new Commercial Vehicle Center is currently being built in Haan near Wuppertal. Operations there are scheduled to start as early as the first half of 2023. Plans for a further new building in Aschheim near Munich are already well advanced.”

Andreas Schmid, Head of Sales region South at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Consistent customer orientation is crucial to our success. That’s why I’m already looking forward to the opening of our new Commercial Vehicle Center in Stuttgart, which will be designed according to the most modern aspects and cover all important services related to heavy commercial vehicles – trucks and buses – at one location.”

Dr. Frank Nopper, Lord Mayor of Stuttgart: “With its new Commercial Vehicle Center, Daimler Truck is laying a foundation for greater environmental and climate friendliness in Stuttgart. The new and stronger service offering will lead to greater demand and thus also to a higher proportion of fully electrified commercial vehicles. This brings Stuttgart closer to its goal of not only being the automotive capital, but also becoming the mobility capital.”

The new commercial vehicle center at a glance

Over the coming months, one- to two-story buildings with a gross floor area of approximately 4,600 square meters will be built on the site in Stuttgart Feuerbach. A photovoltaic system is planned, which will provide a large part of the energy supply in the future. In combination with the heating of the buildings via heat pumps, the construction project thus achieves the BEG-40 standard for efficient buildings, i.e. it requires no more than 40 percent of the maximum energy requirement specified by the Building Energy Act (GEG). The design of the workplaces and processes, both in the administration area and in the workshop and warehouse, is based on the most modern aspects; where possible, work processes are digitalized. Around 60 employees will work at the commercial vehicle center in the future.

During the construction of the new center, the future is also being considered: For example, high-voltage workstations are being created in Feuerbach in order to be able to service battery-electric models such as the Mercedes-Benz eActros and eEconic trucks and the FUSO eCanter. In addition, a state-of-the-art workstation is planned to work on the roofs of buses. This workstation is particularly relevant for the electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city bus, as it carries its batteries on the roof. Of course, sufficient electric charging stations are also planned at the site – for employee cars as well as for trucks and buses in service. CharterWay rental vehicles must also be handed over with full batteries. The high-voltage qualifications of the relevant employees are already being carried out today.

Location in Stuttgart Feuerbach ideal for new commercial vehicle center

The site in the north of Stuttgart is ideally suited for the new location. There are good transport links to both the A81, Zuffenhausen junction, and the B10 tangent road between Stuttgart Zuffenhausen and Esslingen. The same applies to distribution traffic in the direction of the city center.

With the new building in the industrial park in Wernerstrasse in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, Daimler Truck Own Retail is taking a further step toward modernizing and expanding its sales and service network in Germany. This also includes consistent preparation on the service-side for CO₂-neutral transport by commercial vehicles powered by battery and fuel cell technology.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck