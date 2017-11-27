Ground-breaking ceremony for Schaeffler’s first ever “Factory for tomorrow”

At the new production location in Xiangtan in the Chinese province of Hunan, Schaeffler is building its first ever “Factory for tomorrow”. With this 75th production location, the company is expanding its global network of plants and is responding to the future development trends. The ground-breaking ceremony took place at the end of November with guests including Oliver Jung, Chief Operating Officer. In 2018, the construction of the production plant will begin and it is expected to start operating in 2019. The building will be constructed on a total area of approx. 315,000 square meters.

Schaeffler’s first “Factory for tomorrow” in Xiangtan is modeled on the shape of a butterfly. The four halls represent the wings, and the buildings in the center represent the body where various departments are accommodated including the administrative departments. This arrangement means that Production can collaborate closely with all the supporting production-related departments as well as Finance, HR, and Purchasing. In this way, internal communication is improved. The production area has a modular design, which means that new modules for production lines and product ranges can be easily added.

When designing the factory, in addition to a high level of construction and energy efficiency, great emphasis was placed on ensuring that the building receives as much daylight as possible in a bid to increase employee satisfaction. This is why the building was designed in such a way that employees are able to see outside from every point in the factory. A standardized supply grid makes it possible to connect machines to the mains quickly and simply.

“We want to actively shape “Mobility for tomorrow”, which is why we are concentrating on the key opportunities for the future e-mobility, Industry 4.0, and digitalization”, said Oliver Jung, Chief Operating Officer of the Schaeffler Group. “With our approach we want to shape the ‘Factory for tomorrow’ so that we can make our production plants fit for the future”.

In the new production plants in Xiangtan, components and systems for engines, transmissions, and chassis systems will be manufactured for the automotive industry. These products ensure reductions in emissions and increased driving comfort. In addition to the technology solutions, the production location will also offer its customers a range of services.

