Gregor Hembrough appointed to lead Polestar in the USA

Polestar announces today the appointment of Gregor Hembrough to lead Polestar Automotive USA Inc., its newly-established United States subsidiary focused on developing the new electric performance brand in one of its most important core markets.

Gregor joins Polestar with a wealth of automotive expertise built over more than 25 years. Moving to Polestar from Volvo Cars North America, Gregor will lead and position Polestar as a strong premium electric car brand in one of the world’s most demanding markets. His previous experience includes two positions as the Vice President of major regions for Volvo.

“I am pleased to welcome Gregor to Polestar in such an important region for the brand,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar. “His wealth of industry experience, local market knowledge and non-traditional approach to innovation and management make him the perfect fit for leading our Polestar brand in the US market.”

Gregor Hembrough continued: “The chance to launch a progressive new car company like Polestar is a dream opportunity. I look forward to building a network of Polestar Spaces, launching inventive marketing campaigns and structuring the brand for future success as the company launches in the most tech-savvy part of the world.”

