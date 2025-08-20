Greenlines’ Mobility Carbon Engine (MCE™) debuts in Moovit’s Mobility app, unlocking carbon markets

MCE™-powered mobility apps turn commuter emission reductions into meaningful environmental benefits and tangible economic value for the mobility apps

Greenlines Technology Inc. (“Greenlines”), a leader in climate-tech innovation, today announced a transformative milestone in sustainable transportation and carbon markets, reshaping how individuals and cities combat climate change. Mobility apps powered by Greenlines’ patented Mobility Carbon Engine (MCE™), such as Moovit, the commuter app with over 1.5 billion users across 112 countries (www.moovit.com), can now register carbon credits projects to turn commuting with verified emission reductions into real environmental and economic value. Greenlines’ Mobility Carbon Engine enables mobility apps to track, quantify, and verify carbon savings from low-emission travel, converting them into carbon credits. This audit-ready system helps cities and companies measure the environmental impact of an individual’s travel choices and meet their sustainability goals.

Moovit, utilizing Greenlines’ proprietary Greenhouse Gas (GHG) quantification methodology, rigorously validated by an accredited CSA auditor, earned the first carbon credits during the 2024 pilot through the CSA CleanProjects Registry®. This allows platforms powered by MCE™ like Moovit to generate credits when users using its platform choose low-carbon transport options such as public transit, electric scooters, bikeshare, ride-hailing, and more, compared to their own personal baselines. During the pilot, the MCE™ recorded an average savings of 1.23 kg (~3 lbs) CO2e per qualified trip, to support cleaner transportation boosting urban mobility, reducing congestion, and enhancing quality of life.

“The integration of our Mobility Carbon Engine into Moovit’s app is a game-changer for sustainable mobility,” said David Oliver, Co-founder and CEO of Greenlines. “By driving commuter behavior change and enabling the aggregation and monitoring of emission reductions, we are creating an innovative transportation model. This partnership with Moovit showcases how technology can drive meaningful environmental change while enhancing urban mobility.”

Nir Bezalel, CEO of Moovit, stated, “Since day one, Moovit’s mission has been to simplify urban mobility around the world, making it more efficient, accessible, and sustainable. Now, by integrating Greenlines’ Mobility Carbon Engine and methodology into the Moovit app, our users are able to make greener choices that drive climate action at scale. In turn, this validated U.S. project, can help corporations offset their greenhouse gas emissions and reach their sustainability goals.”

How Platforms can generate Carbon Credits: When users select and complete a trip in an MCE™-powered mobility app, with a lower carbon intensity than their personal baseline, the MCE™ tracks and quantifies CO2 savings using Greenlines’ methodology. Upon completing a successful third-party audit, each metric ton of emission savings is converted into a carbon credit. Apps may potentially unlock a new revenue stream generated from the credit sales through the implementation of the MCE™.

The environmental impact is substantial. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounts for 29% of U.S. GHG emissions, with the average commuter producing 4.6 tons of CO2e annually. If 10% of U.S. commuters used MCE™-powered apps like Moovit’s, it could reduce emissions by approx. 24 million tons yearly – equivalent to removing over 5 million cars from the road. Additionally, MCE™-powered apps optimize the utilization of assets like public transit and shared mobility, reducing urban congestion, improving air quality, and boosting mobility providers’ profitability, which supports economic growth and healthier cities.

With the accelerating impacts of climate change and increasing pressure on the transportation sector to decarbonize, immediate action is critical. Early adoption of measurable, verifiable tools such as the MCE™ positions companies to contribute meaningfully to climate goals, while simultaneously providing additional revenue and income.

SOURCE: Business Wire