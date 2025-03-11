Greenlane unveils technology suite and advanced charging innovations to streamline commercial EV fleet operations

The company’s technology ecosystem includes the Greenlane Driver™ App, Greenlane Fleet™ Portal, and Greenlane OnRamp™ APIs, allowing easy white labeling, network roaming, or third-party integration

Greenlane, a leading provider of public commercial EV charging infrastructure, unveils its branded digital technology suite as part of the ongoing development of the I-15 Commercial EV Charging Corridor. The products, which include an online mobile app and a fleet management portal will be rolled out in phases to expedite the delivery of complete EV charging solutions for commercial and public users.

“As heavy-duty transportation continues to electrify, we need to address fleet manager and driver pain points,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “One of our visions has long been to provide the truck stop of the future, and a big part of that starts with seamless planning and logistics technology and connecting these technologies to existing systems companies already have in place via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This launch reflects what’s in store for the industry as we help shape the future of freight travel, making the transition easier.”

Greenlane’s technology ecosystem

Greenlane Driver™ App: This app provides truck drivers with real-time information on available charging stations along their routes, allowing them to reserve charging slots in advance or access and manage reservations made by fleet managers.

Greenlane Fleet™ Portal: This tool enables fleet managers and dispatchers to plan and manage routes for their electric fleets from one convenient portal. Customers can register their trucks, manage account information, view charger locations, and make reservations to increase efficiency and ease range anxiety for drivers.

Greenlane OnRamp™ APIs: This technology integrates with existing fleet solutions, providing fleet managers and drivers access to optimized routes, efficient charging and refueling schedules, related charging data and emissions savings to track sustainability efforts. It also allows for the integration into vehicle original equipment manufacturer’s e-Mobility Service Provider driver applications and, eventually, in-dash systems.

New Greenlane Website: The updated platform enhances the customer experience, showcasing Greenlane’s comprehensive suite of charging solutions and digital tools built to support medium- and heavy-duty fleet operations.

“With the rising demand for sustainable transportation, we recognize the need to support fleet customers through seamless charging solutions,” said Greenlane’s Chief Technology Officer, Raj Jhaveri. “When a truck’s telematics data is integrated into Greenlane’s technology ecosystem, the experience can be further elevated through AI-driven management of reservations and energy loads. This minimizes the guesswork for fleet managers in determining the optimal charge time or energy requirements for each route. Our technology helps maximize uptime and operational efficiency by ensuring vehicles are charged efficiently and ready to meet the demands of their freight schedules.”

Advanced charging solutions

Greenlane’s pull-through lane chargers will feature Alpitronic CCS 400 kilowatt (kW) dual-port chargers with oil-cooled cables, ensuring faster charging while remaining lightweight and easy to handle. For bobtail charging, eFill CCS 180 kW chargers will be available, offering intelligent energy management for optimized fleet operations. ABB’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) will be used for remote monitoring and breaker management, enhancing system reliability and operational efficiency. Greenlane’s sites are also engineered with Trenwa precast cable trench, allowing for smooth expansion of electric vehicle supply equipment and future upgrades to megawatt charging as fleet demand grows.

Greenlane’s flagship charging site in Colton, California, is currently under construction, with an expected opening in April this year. The construction of the site is led by Mortenson, leveraging their deep expertise in large-scale energy and infrastructure projects to create a state-of-the-art commercial EV charging facility. The site will include more than 40 chargers at opening for heavy, medium and light-duty zero-emissions vehicles. In a subsequent phase, Greenlane plans to deploy solar panels and battery storage systems to enhance grid stability, manage peak loads, and increase energy efficiency, further strengthening its commitment to sustainability.

