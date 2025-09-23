Greenlane launches “Charge On Us” dealer program to accelerate EV truck sales; Velocity Truck Centers first to join

New dealer program provides $500 in charging credits, special charging rates and a six-month subscription to the network, which includes a fleet management portal to make reservations and help lower total cost of ownership

While upfront costs for battery electric trucks are trending downward, Greenlane, a leader in public charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, is launching its “Charge On Us” dealer program to help further reduce costs and ease the path to electrification for fleet customers. The program includes $500 in charging credits and six months of complimentary Greenlane Edge™ subscription access for every qualifying light-, medium-, and heavy-duty electric truck sold. Velocity Truck Centers, a major North American dealer for top commercial vehicle brands, is the first partner to sign up for the program.

“One of the biggest challenges our customers face when considering electric trucks is figuring out charging—where to charge, how to support it, and how to pay for it all,” said Scott Zeppenfeldt, COO of Velocity. “Greenlane’s ‘Charge On Us’ program removes those hurdles by letting our customers rely on public infrastructure instead of investing time and money in their own charging setup. We’re excited to run pilot programs out of their flagship Colton facility and utilize other sites on their network, which gives us a real-world proving ground to show customers how straightforward electric can be when the charging piece is handled.”

Dealers participating in the program benefit from a turnkey solution that includes sales enablement support, marketing resources, and customer service, all backed by Greenlane’s growing public charging network and technology suite. For signing up, dealerships also receive a number of subscriptions to the network, which enables them to run pilots out of Greenlane facilities, simplifying customer billing and eliminating the need for expensive and complicated infrastructure. The Greenlane Edge™ subscription ensures access to discounted charging rates, advanced reservation tools, and a robust software ecosystem to help reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and streamline billing and electric freight operations. Members benefit from real-time charging data, flexible technology integrations, and consolidated billing. Greenlane Edge™ can enhance route planning and reduce downtime.

“As more heavy-duty fleets shift to electric, we need to address the real concerns holding them back: where to charge, cost, and how to deploy charging infrastructure day one,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “Our program tackles these issues by providing immediate charging credits, access to high-speed chargers and our technology ecosystem that delivers a seamless charging solution. Partnering with Velocity helps us scale that impact and make electrification easier for more companies by lowering the cost of entry and complexity of procuring power and deploying infrastructure.”

In April, the company opened its flagship Greenlane Center™ in Colton, California, featuring more than 40 high-speed chargers, including 12 pull-through and 29 bobtail lanes for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles, amenities such as restrooms and wifi, carports, 24/7 security, and additional offerings like office space and parking. The Colton site, located at the intersection of I-215 and I-10, is part of Greenlane’s I-15 charging corridor from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and I-10 corridor which will include new sites to be developed in Blythe, California, and Greater Phoenix, Arizona.

To learn more about Greenlane’s charging hub and technology ecosystem, visit www.drivegreenlane.com or the Colton Greenlane Center at 1650 Fairway Drive in Colton, CA.

SOURCE: Business Wire