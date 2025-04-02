Greenlane and Volvo partner to drive commercial electrification

Greenlane’s charging locations in North America will be fully integrated into the Volvo Open Charge service, allowing drivers to identify charging locations located on their route

To bolster heavy-duty electric vehicle (HDEV) charging access and convenience for fleets and drivers, Greenlane Infrastructure, LLC, a leading commercial EV charging network developer, has partnered with one of the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM), Volvo Trucks North America to integrate Greenlane’s charging network into the Volvo Open Charge service.

Greenlane is Volvo’s first official Charge Point Operator (CPO) in the North American market. Through its seamless integration with Volvo Open Charge, Greenlane will enable real-time access to its network, providing Volvo customers frictionless access to public charging, centralized billing, and exclusive benefits.

The build-out of public charge points also reduces the need for fleets to invest in costly charging infrastructure, reducing capital expenditures and operational complexities, as well as enabling range extension.

“Our partnership with Volvo is a first-of-its-kind collaboration to deliver public charging solutions tailored to the needs of medium- and heavy-duty fleets,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “By streamlining the transition to electric fleets, we are providing a future-ready solution that keeps goods and services moving and drives meaningful progress toward zero-emissions freight transportation.”

Greenlane will open its flagship charging location in Colton, CA, in April, featuring over 40 publicly accessible chargers for heavy-, medium- and light-duty zero-emissions vehicles. As part of its commitment to building a nationwide commercial EV charging network, Greenlane’s plans for the I-15 corridor include several charging sites approximately 60 to 90 miles apart, with the next sites planned for Long Beach, Barstow, and Baker, CA. To learn more about the company’s first commercial EV charging corridor and its products and solutions to support fleet electrification, visit drivegreenlane.com.

This partnership is a major step toward scaling the adoption of heavy-duty electric trucks. Volvo’s collaboration with Greenlane underscores its joint commitment to delivering an exceptional end-to-end customer experience.

Greenlane and Volvo will continue to work together to further integrate and make additional membership features available in Volvo Open Charge, e.g. booking reservations.

As a result, Greenlane’s services allow customers to focus on adopting new technology and executing operational changes by alleviating the need to invest in building charging depots or navigating the complexities of infrastructure development.

SOURCE: Greenlane