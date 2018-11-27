Green Setra fleet in central Hesse

After winning a tender for several new regular-service bus routes in Limburg-Weilburg (central Hesse), Medenbach Traffic GmbH will be operating 20 new Setra Low Entry buses. The vehicles of the S 415 LE business and S 418 LE business models will be brought into service on a total of eight routes on behalf of the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbundes (RMV) public transport provider. Axel Stokinger, Managing Director of the German sales division of Daimler Buses (middle) handed over the low-floor buses to Managing Director Peter Medenbach (left) in the company of his son-in-law Timo Medenbach in Neu-Ulm. The Euro 6 vehicles of the Setra MultiClass model series feature elegant wood-look flooring, a special use area for pushchairs, wheelchairs and bicycles as well as display systems with real-time information for the passengers.

SOURCE: Daimler