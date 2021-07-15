Green NCAP: Is going fully electric the green choice of today?

Today, Green NCAP publishes the results of three city cars. The new, full electric FIAT 500 achieves a full five stars, the Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid settles for three and a half, and the Peugeot 208 1.5 BlueHDi 100 chalks up a satisfactory three stars.

Today, everybody needs to contribute to a greener and cleaner future but not everybody has made a move yet when it comes to green driving. Some consumers are unsure whether to dive in or wait until the move towards green driving is obvious and essential.

In this round of tests, FIAT’s iconic Cinquecento excels in all three pillars of Green NCAP’s assessment. With no pollutant emissions at the tailpipe, this full-electric car gets an unbeatable ten out of ten for the Clean Air Index. Energy efficiency of battery electric cars is very high compared with other types of vehicles and the FIAT gets full points here, too. However, the standard charger supplied with the vehicle was slow and inefficient so, in the long term, the customer will pay more for grid electricity than would be the case with a better unit. In Green NCAP’s current assessment, which looks only at tailpipe emissions and takes no account of upstream CO2, the 500 completes its hat-trick with maximum points in the Greenhouse Gas pillar.

The Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid and Peugeot 208 1.5 BlueHDi 100 represent the latest in petrol-hybrid and diesel technologies, and both perform well. Both cars achieve high scores for Energy Efficiency and the Honda also does very well for Clean Air. The Greenhouse Gas Index is the weakest of the three areas of assessment for both vehicles, but the Honda and Peugeot emerge with solid 3½ and 3 star ratings respectively.

Clearly, BEVs are the cleanest vehicles around and we see more and more manufacturers committing to an all-electric line-up in the next five or ten years. This rush to an electric future will bring with it new challenges: there will be a much greater demand on the electricity grid and power generation will itself need to become greener for these cars to deliver their full potential. This is something that Green NCAP will soon take into consideration. For now, we congratulate FIAT for their five-star result and give credit to Honda and Peugeot for notable ratings for the Jazz and 208, respectively.

SOURCE: Green NCAP