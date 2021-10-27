Green NCAP: Ford Mustang Mach-E: Green and safe choice

Today, Green NCAP publishes the environmental rating of Ford’s first electric SUV; the Mustang Mach-E

Today, Green NCAP publishes the environmental rating of Ford’s first electric SUV; the Mustang Mach-E. This clean and green five-star crossover is not, as its name might suggest, an electrified American Pony car but rather a reworked C2-platform vehicle similar to Ford’s 4th generation Puma and 3rd generation Kuga. It’s definitely a Ford, but Mustang-teased and a key competitor to Tesla’s Model Y and the Audi Q4 e-tron.

Since 2019, Green NCAP publishes overall green star ratings that summarise a vehicle’s performance in energy efficiency (Energy Efficiency Index), local pollutant emissions (Clean Air Index), and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG Index). The aim of the programme is to promote cars that cut pollutants and greenhouse gasses and, at the same time, operate at lowest fossil fuel consumption and/or highest energy efficiency under real-world conditions.

Being full electric, the Mach-E scored maximum points for the Clean Air Index and the Greenhouse Gas Index as emissions at the tailpipe are zero, showing its near zero impact on the local environment. Some energy is lost during the WLTC+ cold ambient temperature test (-7°C) and the high-load, motorway-like, BAB130 test, resulting in a 9.4 out of 10 score on Energy Efficiency. The worldwide-harmonised Light-duty-vehicle Test Cycle (WLTC) is a laboratory test where the car is started from cold. The higher the efficiency, the more kilometres can be driven on the same battery charge and the more economical the driving.

Overall, the MACH-E emerges with a maximum 5 star rating, a recommended green choice for consumers.

The Mach-E was also tested by Green NCAP’s partner programme Euro NCAP and also scored a maximum 5-star safety rating.

SOURCE: Green NCAP