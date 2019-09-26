Green hydrogen allows Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility and Hydrospider to connect electricity with mobility sectors in Switzerland

Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility (HHM), the joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and H2 Energy, forged a partnership with Hydrospider, a joint venture of H2Energy, Alpiq and Linde to promote green hydrogen ecosystem in Switzerland and European countries in the upcoming future.

As part of this effort, HHM and Hydrospider held a special ceremony at Alpiq’s hydroelectric power plant in Gosgen, Switzerland, to introduce a new business model for green mobility with fuel cell electric trucks in alignment with Hydrospider’s green hydrogen production and a distinctive plan for building up the necessary refuelling infrastructure. At the event, meanwhile, Hyundai also provided detailed information about the its next-generation Hyundai H2 Xcient fuel cell electric truck and unveiled a video showing Xcient running on the road.

With global leading hydrogen technology, Hyundai as a truck supplier intends to enter into the European market for eco-friendly heavy-duty vehicles. Indeed, earlier this year, Hyundai and H2 Energy announced the establishment of a joint venture, Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, aiming at taking the lead across Europe’s burgeoning hydrogen mobility ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, HHM plans to bring 1,600 fuel cell electric heavy-duty until 2025, marking the entry of the automaker into Europe’s clean mobility commercial vehicle sector. The venture will then offer these fuel cell powered electric trucks in a specially designed green ecosystem to the members of the H2 Mobility Switzerland Association as well as to other transport and logistics companies promoting hydrogen mobility in Switzerland.

HHM will position itself in Europe’s fuel cell electric commercial vehicle market as well, where green mobility with strict regulations about carbon emissions are hugely embraced. It will expand its presence further to European countries beyond Switzerland. Currently, there is a strong focus in establishing solutions and partner networks for Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Norway.

For the production of hydrogen and its delivery to the hydrogen refueling stations, Hydrospider was founded at the beginning of 2019, in which H2E, Linde and Alpiq, the host of the event at the Gosgen hydropower plant, participated. The production of hydrogen at Alpiq’s hydroelectric power plant Gosgen will be commissioned from at the end of 2019. The power plant itself has been in operation for over 100 years, having been built in 1917 and rebuilt between 1997 and 2000.

HHM, Hydrospider, and dedicated members of the H2 Mobility Switzerland Association are jointly creating the infrastructure for fuel cell truck mobility solutions through a strong business case. These players are dedicated to solve the chicken-egg dilemma and demonstrate both the economic and ecologic viability of commercial fuel cell truck mobility.

Hyundai’s world-leading position in hydrogen technology and the enormous demand for fuel cell trucks powered by green hydrogen allows Hyundai to gain a strategic foothold in Switzerland through HHM. Meanwhile, the global demand for eco-friendly commercial vehicles is expected to increase as environmentally-friendly government policies are enforced around the world.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group