Green Hills Software, Infineon, and Cetitec create efficient I/O aggregator vehicle gateway

Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, announced today its collaboration with Infineon Technologies and Cetitec in creating a cost-efficient, performance-optimized I/O aggregator gateway for vehicle communication networks based on the TRAVEO™ T2G MCU from Infineon. The safety-certified µ-velOSity™ RTOS with the MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) from Green Hills are integrated with Cetitec’s Universal Gateway middleware providing customers a lower-cost, low-latency vehicle I/O aggregator gateway platform for today’s Ethernet-based vehicle networks.

In the vehicle network, the I/O aggregator gateway is positioned between the domain or zonal controller and the vehicle’s sensors and actuators. With a less complex wiring harness, it efficiently translates and forwards CAN and LIN messages to Ethernet messages. In addition, it controls edge node peripherals including support for GPIO, SPI, UART and PWM signals. Unlike programmable controllers, the I/O aggregator is preprogrammed for immediate customer use. The platform enables updates without firmware changes via remote access and configuration through the domain or zonal controller. The combined platform gives customers a more streamlined option towards realizing lower-cost, optimized safety-certified zonal architectures having to manage many disparate vehicle buses.

The µ-velOSity safety RTOS runs the Cetitec embedded I/O gateway software stack on the TRAVEO T2G MCU from Infineon. Key features of the platform are:

µ-velOSity is small, easy to configure, and is certified to ASIL D Integrated with the powerful MULTI advanced development environment to find and fix bugs quickly while optimizing performance and throughput

Cetitec’s efficient I/O aggregator software stack: Supports IEEE1722-ACF protocol for Ethernet, CAN and LIN communication Implements the Remote Control Protocol (RCP) for edge-node peripheral control for GPIO, SPI, UART, and PWM

The Infineon TRAVEO T2G MCU enables connected car applications: High-performance 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4F and -M7F CPUs operating at up to 350MHz Flexible connectivity through CAN FD, CXPI, Ethernet, and FlexRay for faster communication and increased data bandwidth High-speed SPI or HYPERBUS™ interface for external memory interface, a Secure Digital High Capacity (SDHC) interface supporting embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), Secure Digital (SD), or Secure Digital Input Output (SDIO), as well as Inter-IC Sound (I2S) interfaces to connect digital audio devices in the high-end series (CYT4BF series)



“The Traveo T2G is the ideal foundation for efficient I/O aggregation in zonal architectures,” said Ralf Ködel, Vice President, Microcontroller Smart Mobility at Infineon. “This I/O aggregator solution is a low-memory, cost-optimized design with a ready-to-use software stack from Green Hills and Cetitec to offer maximum flexibility for our customers.”

“Our long-term collaboration with Infineon and Green Hills translates into cutting-edge initiatives,” said Dr. Michael Back, CEO at Cetitec. “This I/O aggregator solution empowers zonal architectures, while ensuring efficiency, flexibility, and reuse of well-tested components.”

“This production-focused I/O aggregator solution provides our customers timely access to a platform with optimized management of the many different vehicle buses that remain as part of today’s vehicle architectures,” said Dan Mender, VP, Business Development at Green Hills Software. “And, by utilizing the Green Hills µ-velOSity safety RTOS with the MULTI advanced debugger, customers can achieve a lower-cost, faster-time-to-production approach for these system designs.”

SOURCE: Green Hills Software