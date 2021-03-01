Green Hills Software expands advanced development tools for leading global automotive tier 1 suppliers using Infineon TRAVEO II

Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, announced new capabilities that increase the productivity of software developers creating safety-sensitive automotive software when they use the MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) and Green Hills Probe for the Infineon TRAVEO™ II processor. These new features enable software teams at automotive manufacturers and their global Tier 1 suppliers to reduce the time-to-production while increasing software quality and safety in millions of cars worldwide.

The MULTI IDE offers a multicore debugger, ASIL D-certified optimizing C/C++ compilers and run-time libraries, MISRA C Adherence Checking, and performance analysis tools. The Green Hills Probe provides MULTI high-speed JTAG and trace connections to pre-silicon and silicon platforms, supporting thousands of processors, including processors based on Arm® and other architectures. The combined tools are used by thousands of customers on systems running the AUTOSAR, Linux, INTEGRITY® and µ-velOSity™ operating systems or running bare-board with no operating system.

The combined solution of Infineon TRAVEO II and Green Hills development tools offers customers new safety and productivity features including:

Debug Through Sleep – By leveraging special power modes on the TRAVEO II processor, MULTI and the Green Hills Probe enable developers to debug and test code through the processor’s hibernate mode cycle, instead of requiring them to disconnect the debugging session. This feature greatly reduces the time and effort to debug and test critical code. As a result, developers can confidently allow the processor to run with hibernate mode enabled, substantially reducing the amount of power a processor will need to consume in a deployed vehicle.

– By leveraging special power modes on the TRAVEO II processor, MULTI and the Green Hills Probe enable developers to debug and test code through the processor’s hibernate mode cycle, instead of requiring them to disconnect the debugging session. This feature greatly reduces the time and effort to debug and test critical code. As a result, developers can confidently allow the processor to run with hibernate mode enabled, substantially reducing the amount of power a processor will need to consume in a deployed vehicle. Breakpoints in Flash – This feature allows developers to set an unlimited number of breakpoints when debugging code running in flash memory. Removing breakpoint limits greatly increases software developers’ productivity.

Romain Libaud, Business Owner of Classic AUTOSAR / TRAVEO II for HMI Solutions at Automotive Supplier and Technology Company Continental, said: “Global vehicle manufacturers rely on Continental for automotive systems that enable advanced features to address the emerging trends such as firmware over-the-air updates and higher standards for reliable performance. Infineon and Green Hills have established a strong track record of providing responsive support to Continental with solutions strong in safety, security and performance.”

“We have had a strong collaboration for over a decade,” said Sven Natus, Vice President Marketing at Infineon Technologies. “Green Hills has been the first choice of our customers on our Arm-based MCU TRAVEO products for the automotive market. Our efficient and close collaboration model with Green Hills allowed us to enable important lead TRAVEO II customers even before first silicon availability.”

The TRAVEO II family is designed for emerging body electronics platforms requiring performance, safety, and security. It combines a single Arm Cortex®-M4F and two Cortex-M7F for increased performance. The TRAVEO II family has state-of-the-art safety features, including ECC for memory, power supply voltage and clock monitors, watchdogs, and self-test libraries. TRAVEO II devices also include advanced security features, including the introduction of an HSM (hardware security module), dedicated Cortex-M0+ for secure processing, and embedded flash in dual bank mode for FOTA requirements. Traveo II features six power modes that enable ECUs to minimize overall power consumption.

Availability

The Green Hills MULTI development tools and the Green Hills Probe are available now for early customers to take advantage of the new features of TRAVEO II.

SOURCE: Green Hills Software