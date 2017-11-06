More green apples for Suzuki

Awards for Celerio and Swift from The Green Organisation

Suzuki has won two new accolades for Celerio and Swift models at the annual Green Apple Environmental Awards held at the House of Commons on 6th November. The awards, organised by The Green Organisation, cover many different industries and the Automotive category is judged by the Midland Group of Motoring Writers.

Chairman of the Midland Group, Ian Donaldson comments: “This is now the seventh year we have saluted the greenest cars you can buy and, crucially, enjoy owning and driving. Prize winners are chosen by our 27 members whose words are read across 400 media outlets reaching seven million readers both in print and online.”

One of the judges said: “I think small cars with small but sprightly and highly efficient petrol engines are helping to transform the automotive industry currently and Suzuki’s offering in the shape of the Celerio is one of the best.”

Launched in February 2015, this is the third year that Celerio has been awarded a Green Apple with a Silver award in that year and a Gold in 2016 – in the shape of the Celerio SZ3 Dualjet offering CO 2 emissions of just 84g/km.

With a PCP agreement, Celerio SZ2 is currently available for just £89 per month payable over 48 months after a deposit of £1,945 with an optional final payment of £2,206 required to keep the car. The higher specification SZ3 with Dualjet technology is available for just £20 per month more with a deposit of £2,994.

With its high levels of standard equipment, low cost of ownership and generous interior and luggage space the Celerio is proving very popular with UK customers with over 22,500 sold to date.

Commenting on the recently launched Swift as runner-up in the Smaller Family Car group, Ian Donaldson continues; “In this category, the competition to provide cars that meet an incredibly wide number of demands – and stay economical – has never been greater. One of our judges chose Swift because it combines “Space, economy and a great drive with a welcome dash of fun.”

As an example of the latest Swift PCP offers from Suzuki Financial Services, the 1.0 Boosterjet SZ-T is available with Zero per cent APR plus Nil deposit at a cost of £199 per month. This is a 42month agreement with a final payment of £5,135. Swift SZ-T is highly equipped with DAB Radio, air conditioning, Smartphone link display audio, 16-inch alloy wheels and front foglamps. A new range of personalisation options are available for new Swift to enable customers to create an individual looking car to their own taste.

For an additional £22 per month, customers can step up to an SZ5 model manual transmission model which offers SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) for even greater fuel efficiency as well as keyless entry / start, Auto air conditioning, Dual camera Brake Support and LED Headlights, all as standard equipment.

