Greece welcomes LEVC as TX and VN5 launch in new European market

The world’s most advanced electric taxi and van launch in Greece

The cornerstone of any modern city’s sustainable transport system, the TX is based upon the original London taxi and has been thoroughly remodelled for greener and more practical demands. Built in a state-of-the-art factory alongside the VN5 in Coventry, United Kingdom, the TX feature’s LEVC’s celebrated eCity technology, and can accommodate up to six passengers and houses a plethora of accessibility features for disabled passengers.

The VN5 is a zero-emission-capable commercial vehicle for key industries across Greece to carry out work in a more sustainable way than ever before. With its wholly customisable and future-proof platform, the VN5 offers significant fuel savings over conventional vans, empowering businesses and fleet operators to realise both their practical and sustainable goals.

JOERG HOFMANN CEO OF LEVC, COMMENTED: “As we continue to expand our European offering in line with our business-wide strategy for market growth, Greece represents a key region that is fast-adopting more sustainable transport solutions. There is significant untapped potential in the country’s EV market, and we are looking to maximise opportunity this by bringing our pioneering TX and VN5 to a whole new audience. Government investment in the country’s EV infrastructure continues to grow, making it easier than ever for the benefits of our platform to be experienced.”

Spanos SA, based in Athens, Greece, has been appointed as LEVC’s official & exclusive importer for the country. With ever-growing demand for sustainable solutions in the public transport and commercial vehicle sectors, Spanos SA’s long-established network of customers across the region have already begun to submit orders for LEVC products. Multinational companies, small/medium enterprises and entrepreneurs from a variety of business sectors have already chosen VN5 and TX for their fleets. The first customer deliveries are planned for January 2022.

LEVC’s electric TX taxi offers an unrivalled solution to green public transport within Greece’s cities. With its eCity technology, the TX is capable of a pure electric, zero-emission range of 64 miles (103km) – perfect for inner-city clean air zones. Offering the best of both worlds, when combined with the TX’s unique range-extending technology, a total range of 318 miles (512km*) is achievable, totally removing range anxiety on longer trips.

VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque and SMC construction as the TX taxi – a first in sector for the 1-tonne van segment, designed to last twice as long as the competition. With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets and offers a gross payload of up to 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver. A pure EV city range of 63 miles, and total range-extended capacity of 318 miles (513 km) further enhances the flexibility to accommodate any kind of journey.

GEORGE SPANOS MANAGING DIRECTOR, SPANOS SA, SAID: “We are proud to launch LEVC in Greece at our 50 years’ anniversary. By joining our forces, our values and with respect to our companies’ long history, we wish to shape together a future with green mobility solutions. We strongly believe that the change towards cleaner environment for our cities will start from the electrification of the commercial vehicle fleets. Our partnership with LEVC and its innovative products are in line with our vision for a more sustainable future. We are committed to introduce TX and VN5 in Greece, being enthusiastic about their top quality, technology and their exclusive characteristics.”

