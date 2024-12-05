Greater range, higher safety, faster charging and lower weight – FEV and ProLogium present innovative vehicle battery

Customer requirements for the evolution of electric cars are clearly defined: Weight must be reduced, efficiency and range should be increased

Customer requirements for the evolution of electric cars are clearly defined: Weight must be reduced, efficiency and range should be increased. Charging should be faster, and safety needs to be guaranteed at all times. Furthermore, maintenance costs should be reduced. FEV, Germany’s innovation powerhouse for the automotive industry, and ProLogium, a global pioneer in the development of advanced vehicle batteries, fulfil precisely these requirements with their new product development

All this is made possible by LLCB technology (Large-Footprint Lithium Ceramic Battery). With its anode that consists of 100 per cent silicon composite material the latest generation of this battery offers a 10-times higher capacity density compared to the graphite anodes used to date. Depending on the vehicle segment and intended use, the LLCB allows weight savings of up to 300 kg or a maximum range of 1,000 km. In contrary to current liquid electrolytes, the applied solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable and increases safety against thermal runaway. It also prevents potential short circuits caused by leaking electrolyte fluid in the event of a spill.

“For the LLCB solution, we have successfully combined ProLogium´s know-how in the field of cell development with our development, system and testing expertise,” said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Global Vice President Electric Powertrain at FEV. “Our collaboration on battery packs and concept designs focuses not only on regulatory standards, but also on market requirements. We even exceed these.”

Compared to current fast charging intervals of around 30 minutes, the silicon anode enables the ultra-fast charging process, which reduces the charging time by more than 80 per cent. This means that the battery can be charged from five to 60 per cent within five minutes, allowing the user to cover an average distance of 300 km. After a further three minutes, the battery is charged to 80 per cent and can cover a further 100 km. In this way, the LLCB helps to bring charging times closer to the duration of a refueling process for vehicles with combustion engines.

The slim shape of the battery cells means that new, space-saving designs can now be realized for the battery packs, which opens up many additional options for OEMs. “The modular design of the battery also makes maintenance much easier, saves costs and allows individual cells to be replaced and recycled,” said Hülshorst. “LLCBs therefore have a positive environmental impact and make a significant contribution to preserving the value of future electric vehicles.”

FEV and ProLogium will continue to develop LLCBs together in the future, as the two companies announced at the Paris Motor Show 2024

SOURCE: FEV