Great Wall Motor selects Access Europe and Radioline to bring streaming radio and podcasts for in-vehicle infotainment

Access Europe GmbH announces that it will deliver the Radioline audio entertainment app for automobile manufacturer Great Wall Motor’s (GWM) European launch vehicles. The Radioline automotive application is integrated with the Access Twine™ for Car (Twine4Car) platform powering in-vehicle entertainment for GWM. This enables GWM to unlock a vast array of audio content for drivers and passengers within a single branded IVI system that is powerful and easy-to-use.

Xavier Filliol, COO, Radioline, said: “Access and Radioline have a shared vision of providing enhanced and seamless experiences to connected car users. By integrating our app with the Access Twine4Car, we enable GWM to increase engagement and build brand loyalty with drivers and passengers. We look forward to European drivers and passengers of GWM cars enjoying a world of radio and podcast entertainment that extends far beyond traditional FM and DAB.”

Radioline’s car application is based on over 15 years of expertise in mobile, OTT and IoT integration and is compatible with both Linux & Android platforms for in-car entertainment. It offers over 110,000 radio channels, web radio stations, national and local programmes, and podcasts from 161 countries. It leverages custom metadata to deliver a wealth of content information to passengers, including access to titles, descriptions, cover, and album names. The intuitive and customisable user interface adapts to the driver’s needs at that time, ranging from safety standards to entertainment offerings.

GWM is an established Chinese car company currently expanding into the EU and other regions that believes that access to connected services will be a crucial differentiator as the demand for rich in-car infotainment experiences increases. This latest announcement builds on the news earlier this year that GWM has selected Access Europe to provide IVI in its ORA and WEY models.

Aono Masahiro, CEO, Access Europe, said: “The aim of Access Twine4Car is to enable auto manufacturers to quickly integrate and enable services for their drivers. With Radioline, GWM will provide an incredible audio experience for their European vehicles. Access is empowering GWM to meet the high expectations of connected drivers, enabling them to deliver a more dynamic and purposeful in-car experience, keeping them entertained, informed, and connected on the road.”

The latest release of Access Twine4Car includes content from several media partners and a wide range of apps, TV services, and VOD offerings for many markets. It enables OEMs to create a fully branded HMI while allowing access to pre-installed apps and full bring-your-own-device (BYOD) support for smartphones, tablets, and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) to enable a truly flexible connected in-car experience.

Other features in Twine4Car include:

TWINE4Car App Store:

A dedicated in-car app store enables OEMs to make a wide selection of apps and games available to drivers and passengers within their own branded in-car platform. Twine4Car Entertainment Hub

Unified and aggregated content presentation with personalized access to the content based on the driver and the passengers’ preferences bringing the whole TV experience to the car.

Monetisation and data support:

OEMs can forge new business models within the car through pre- and post-roll video advertising for Head Units (HU) and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) and revenue sharing models with in-car games and content subscriptions in the car. Native Android app support:

Twine4Car allows for the seamless integration of Android native applications, creating an immersive user experience via the OEM-branded IVI interface. This enables OEMs to completely control the services and create an ideal UX for native apps and embedded or API-based services. Multi-Display, Cast and Sync Play:

Applications and services offered through Twine4Car support multi display and apps and services can be launched on any display from any display and also allow users to play the content on synchronized mode in multiple displays to have a theatre experience. Parental/Remote Control:

Along with content-related control from any screen in the vehicle, Twine4Car can put parents in charge of the type and length of content consumed by their children.

SOURCE: Access