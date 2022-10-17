Great Wall Motor presents ORA and WEY at Paris Motorshow 2022

For Great Wall Motor (GWM) Paris Motorshow is one of the most important autoshows worldwide

GWM goes Paris: The car manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM) presents its two car brands ORA and WEY to an international audience at the Paris Motor Show 2022. The plug-in hybrid WEY Coffee 01 stands out with an electric range of 146 kilometers per battery charge. No other plug-in hybrid vehicle on the market can even come close to this range. The all-electric ORA CAT scores with its adaptive cruise control, rear collision avoidance system and blind spot detection with 360-degree camera.

Four years after the last edition, the Paris Motor Show will open its doors again as part of the Automotive Week from 17 to 23 October 2022. “This year’s slogan ‘Revolution is on’ embodies much of what GWM stands for: premium vehicles that enable a new, modern lifestyle with intelligent technology,” says Henry Meng, President GWM Europe. Great Wall Motor invites all visitors to experience their comprehensive range of vehicles for themselves in Pavilion 6, booth 641.

“We are delighted to be able to showcase our electrified products at the Paris Motorshow and to be present as a company,” says Meng. “Europe is the most important market for us outside China. And therefore, the Paris Motor Show is the opportunity to present both GWM and our vehicles to the European market.”

Carefree into the future – with the GWM ORA models

GWM shows three models from ORA at the trade show in Paris. ORA is the fashionable “Pure Electric Brand” of the Chinese car manufacturer and is aimed at a young, urban and progressive target group. The ORA Funky Cat is the successor model to the car presented last year at the International Motor Show (IAA Mobility) in Munich. Retro, but fresh and futuristic – with a range of 310 km, the 100 percent electric Funky Cat is ready for great adventures. Those who like it sportier can look forward to the ORA Funky Cat GT. The sharpened front end gives it that certain something, and the inlays in the front and rear bumpers make it clear that this model is different. GT drivers also enjoy special air vents and a version-specific steering wheel.

The third model GWM ORA brings along is “The Next Ora Cat”. This is where sporty technology, elegant design and a high level of comfort meet: The four-door, all-electric coupé makes an elegant appearance thanks to its curved design elements and frameless doors. The Next Ora Cat is equipped as standard with four-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels as standard. With a maximum torque of 680 Newton meters, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

As every brand needs to have a real purpose, for ORA, this purpose is friendship. People all over the world agree on the same five values: trust, authenticity, reliability, inclusivity and care – ORA`s core values today. This is why ORA cars, like good friends, make everyday life easier and happier for their owners. They keep their drivers safe in all situations, which is recognizable in the fact that the ORA Funky Cat received five stars, the highest possible rating, in the Euro NCAP safety test.

The premium plug-in hybrid Coffee 01 is the flagship of the Chinese brand and meets the highest standards. The purely electric range is up to 146 kilometers (WLTP). Thanks to its 2-litre turbocharged combustion engine, the total range exceeds 800km, allowing worry-free mobility. Coffee 01 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just five seconds and on to 235 km/h.

In Germany, the Coffee 01 entry version starts at 55,900 Euro – fully equipped. That means that all requirements for comfort, safety or performance are standard in this car. We call it Smart Premium!

In the first half of 2023, the Coffee 02 will enter the C-SUV segment. In its base version, this PHEV SUV comes as a 2-wheel-drive. Nevertheless it offers the same, high level technology features than its larger sibling Coffee 01. In the top version, thanks to the same 4-wheel-drive powertrain, Coffee 02 will even provide very similar performance levels.

Like the Coffee 01, the Coffee 02 model offers comfort and technology for the whole family. With four cameras for 360-degree all-round visibility, smart driving assistants and a 14.6-inch multimedia touchscreen, it offers comfort and safety that meet all requirements.

GWM prepares market entry in Europe

GWM had already announced its launch in Europe at last year’s IAA Mobility.

Since then, the company has been intensively preparing the market launch for the first European countries. France and Germany are the most important markets for GWM in Europe. GWM ORA will start delivering the first Funky Cat in Germany in 2022. Next in line will be the UK and Israel will follow.

Since today, customers in Germany can configure their car in the My-WEY App. In November, the WEY ordering systems will be open for them. At the same time, WEY’s retail partner Emil Frey Group will start opening their first points of sale in Germany. By the end of Q1 2023 a strong network of 60 sales and service outlets across the country will be established. Finance & leasing products will be provided by Santander Consumer Finance.

SOURCE: Great Wall Motor