Great Wall Motor joins the Open Invention Network community

Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Great Wall Motor has joined as a community member. As China’s largest manufacturer of SUVs and pickup trucks, as well as an innovator in electric vehicles, Great Wall Motor is demonstrating its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of electronic vehicle systems.

“The automotive industry is undergoing a metamorphosis as digital technologies drive significant leaps in capabilities across systems that include telematics, advanced driver assistance, instrumentation and entertainment, among many others. The key driver of these advancements is open collaborative platforms such as Automotive Grade Linux,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of OIN. “We greatly appreciate Great Wall Motor’s leadership in joining OIN and supporting patent non-aggression in Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“Improving little by little every day is not just a slogan for Great Wall Motor. We believe in daily advances in our in-vehicle systems to improve our customers’ overall driving experience,” said Xiaozu Wang, the head of intellectual property at Great Wall Motor Company Limited. “Harnessing the benefits inherent in open source software to help do so completely aligns with our goals. By joining OIN, we are demonstrating our commitment to open source software, and supporting it with a pledge of patent non-aggression.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned OIN are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System.

