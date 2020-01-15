Grand opening of Eberspaecher Sharda Exhaust Technology Pvt. Ltd

The Indian Joint Venture of Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology International GmbH and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. opened its new production plant in Pune with a festive ceremony. The joint venture aims to develop, produce and sell exhaust systems for commercial vehicles meeting the emission standards of Bharat Stage VI and therefore contributing to air purification in India.

The official opening of Eberspaecher Sharda Exhaust Technology Pvt. Ltd. was entirely under the sign of future cooperation. At the joint venture in Pune, Sharda Motor, the leading local exhaust system manufacturer in India, and Eberspaecher, the global technology leader in emission control technologies, produce exhaust systems for commercial vehicles in India. At present, over 160 employees are working for Eberspaecher Sharda. Dr. Thomas Waldhier, COO Eberspaecher Exhaust Technology and Ajay Relan, Managing Director Sharda Motor, see the aim of the joint venture in the design of environmentally compatible mobility.

While Eberspaecher brings its knowledge in technology and production to the joint venture, Sharda Motor as the local market leader is well aware of the market and the customers’ needs. “We can now supply our customers with high-tech products contributing to air purification in India”, Relan underlines. To Waldhier the advantages are clear: “We bring global knowledge in technology and excellent market expertise together at a location which convinces by proximity to our customers.”

Besides the plant in Chakan, Pune another plant in Northern India is planned. At both sites, exhaust systems meeting the upcoming emission standards of Bharat Stage VI will be manufactured. The new emission legislation represents a major technological leap from the previous Bharat Stage IV standard as it requires far more complex emission control solutions than the ones available in India at present.

SOURCE: Eberspaecher