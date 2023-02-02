Grammer supplying the BuzzBox for the new ID. Buzz

Much more than a center console: the BuzzBox in the new ID. buzz

Grammer shows what new mobility feels like in the interior: With the optionally available ID. BuzzBox allows users of the new e-allrounder from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to design the (storage) space flexibly. The large storage box can be unlocked with the push of a button and positioned where it is needed – or simply taken outside. For the joint development of this completely redesigned center console, Volkswagen once again relied on the expertise of its long-standing development and production partner Grammer.

“This is how smart use of space works,” says the website for the ID. Buzz on the advantages of the new solution, which marks another milestone in interior design: “In the new VW Multivan we were only recently able to implement a freely movable, multifunctional center table – with the free-standing and removable BuzzBox of the ID. Buzz, we’ve finally arrived in the future of electromobility,” says Jürgen Gerl, President Division Automotive at Grammer AG. Grammer’s special expertise was required for the innovative locking system, which fixes the box in a crash-safe manner on the level vehicle floor. The mechanism is designed for easy operation with one hand movement. With the appropriate seat configuration, the box can also be placed in the passenger compartment or taken with you on the road during breaks.

The mobile miracle of space offers a large storage compartment for smartphone, keys, glasses etc. on the top, which can be individually configured using two pluggable dividers. The highlight: One element is designed as an ice scraper, the other has an integrated bottle opener. The lower part of the storage box consists of a drawer and a swivel compartment in which, for example, large drinks bottles can be safely stowed away. In the cargo variant of the ID. Buzz, the box has an open, deep compartment at the top for documents, folders or snacks, plus a swivel compartment at the bottom.

SOURCE: Grammer