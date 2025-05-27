GR Supra pushes performance limits with A90 Final Edition and Lightweight EVO

The iconic Toyota GR Supra delivers even greater thrills for driving purists in 2025 with the new, limited A90 Final Edition, which represents the ultimate specification of the latest generation, and an upgraded GR Supra Lightweight EVO.

A pure-bred sports car, with front engine and rear-wheel drive, the GR Supra delivers breath-taking agility and precision, with its wide track and short wheelbase combining to achieve the “golden ratio” for optimum handling. The GR Supra’s confident cornering, which is also a result of its low centre of gravity, adaptive variable suspension and rigid body, was developed on the Nürburgring, where Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda – aka Master Driver Morizo – personally confirmed its handling prowess during test drives.

As the first global model developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR), the GR Supra was comprehensively evaluated and improved on the challenging German circuit prior to its 2019 launch. TGR, the organisation behind Toyota’s multiple World Championship-winning teams, implemented a philosophy of pushing vehicles to extremes in motorsports environments. Technology is tested to breaking point on track while team members cultivate a mindset of teamwork, problem solving and continuous improvement, following a philosophy that “roads build people, and people build cars”.

Introduced initially with a powerful three-litre inline six-cylinder engine, which delivers exhilarating acceleration courtesy of its high torque across the full spectrum of engine speeds, and a lightning fast eight-speed automatic transmission, the GR Supra has subsequently evolved. In 2020, a smooth and responsive two-litre engine was added to bring the handling benefits of lower weight and optimised weight distribution. A new, bespoke six-speed intelligent manual transmission, designed exclusively by Toyota, was introduced in 2022 on the three-litre to delight drivers who love the control and rewards offered by precisely timed manual shifts.

TGR’s uncompromising focus on limit-pushing performance and an endless attention to detail gives the GR Supra a two-seat cabin for precision driving, with racing-inspired seats and knee protection on the door and centre console. Meanwhile, the double bubble roof not only reprises a distinctive characteristic of past generations, it also contributes to class-leading aerodynamic performance by reducing drag. Careful attention to underfloor aerodynamics adds stability at speed while the arching boot lid suppresses lift.

An uncompromising focus on pure driving pleasure and a relentless commitment to continuous improvement created a true sports car which continues to write a thrilling new chapter to the Supra legend and has earned legions of new fans, simultaneously bringing widespread media acclaim and prestigious awards.

The GR Supra has also followed in the wheel tracks of its legendary predecessors by entertaining fans and drivers in motorsports. The GR Supra GT4 has enabled private customers to experience the thrill of motorsports at some of the world’s most iconic circuits, while GR Supra variants also compete in Japanese Super GT, drifting championships and NASCAR in the United States.

To express gratitude to Supra fans and celebrate those global motorsports activities, TGR has created a limited edition which represents the culmination of current generation: the GR Supra A90 Final Edition. As well as 101 DIN hp more power and 71 Nm more torque, the special edition boasts a long list of upgraded driving-related elements, such as aerodynamic additions, a racing-inspired KW suspension system and larger diameter rear tyres.

Meanwhile, the motorsport-inspired GR Supra Lightweight EVO brings the driver closer to the road, as well as creating a bolder appearance compared to standard Supra. Improved handling gives a more direct feeling and more precise control, thanks to suspension and chassis upgrades, better braking, optimised tuning and refined aerodynamics.

GR Supra A90 Final Edition

Power raised to 441 DIN hp, torque up to 571 Nm, higher top speed of 275 km/h. Oil tank baffle plate added for high-g driving. Improved cooling from new sub radiator and larger differential cooling fans

Increased 19-diameter Brembo front discs and stainless-steel mesh brake hoses

Dampening adjustable KW suspension with 16 rebound and 12 compression stages. Front stabiliser and brackets, front control arm bushings and underfloor brace are strengthened

10 mm wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-grip tyres. Revised front and rear wheels camber angles

Ducktail carbon-fibre rear spoiler, new front wheel arch flaps and higher front tyre spats

RECARO Podium CF full-bucket seats with Alcantara® seat pads and red seat belts

Akrapovič titanium exhaust pipes generating stirring and powerful engine sound

The new GR Supra A90 Final Edition incorporates TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s motorsports technology and know-how to create a unique high-performance, high-specification GR Supra that has been optimally tuned in sync with the model’s natural evolution.

As well as being the ultimate expression of the current generation of GR Supra, the A90 Final Edition is also the most motorsports-focused Supra ever to be offered direct to customers by Toyota. An unyielding development programme drew on experience gained by TGR through motorsports – particularly those gathered by the GR Supra GT4 in competition – to improve engine and aerodynamic performance, as well as increase body and suspension rigidity.

Utilising lessons learned in motorsports, TGR set out to create a GR Supra which allows even more limit-pushing performance by enhancing grip and cornering confidence, whilst generating a closer connection between the driver and the road. To ensure optimum operations even when pushed to the limit on the race track, TGR implemented solutions to improve cooling and air flow.

Inspired by the GR Supra’s global motorsports presence, the A90 Final Edition is a true drivers’ sports car. A full-throated inline six-cylinder turbocharged three-litre engine combines with the satisfaction of a bespoke manual transmission to offer drivers an exhilarating blend of power, agility and precision.

Drivers can experience faster acceleration and a higher top speed than ever before with a GR Supra thanks revised intake air path, adapted low-back-pressure catalyst for reduced pressure loss, and optimised engine controls. They contribute to a power increase from 340 DIN hp to 441 DIN hp, and a torque increase from 500 Nm to 571 Nm, combining for a new maximum speed of 275km/h. An Akrapovič titanium muffler ensures the A90 Final Edition also generates a more stirring and powerful engine sound.

Drivers can also push cornering performance to the limit as well with the A90 Final Edition thanks to a range of handling improvements. Dampening-adjustable KW suspension – of the same brand used by the GR Supra GT4 race car – features 16 rebound and 12 compression stages for agile road holding in a variety of conditions. Additional improvements for more precise handling come from strengthened front anti-roll bars, an adjusted camber angle of the front wheels, and optimisation of the active differential control to reduce understeer.

More direct steering is achieved via optimised electric power steering settings – exclusive to the A90 Final Edition – while the sensation of driving the GR Supra is further heightened by modifications to create an even closer connection between driver and road, for precise and confident cornering. This is achieved through body reinforcement braces, including a strengthened crossbar in the rear luggage space, the same rigid aluminium mount for the rear subframe as used on the GR Supra GT4, and stronger front and rear stabilisers.

Higher grip and cornering stability are made possible by 10mm wider tyres, while lightweight 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels – engraved with TGR logo – combine with high-grip Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres to further encourage limit-pushing performance.

Braking is enhanced too, by larger Brembo front brakes with high friction coefficient brake pads, while drilled discs front (395 mm) and rear (345 mm) ensure excellent braking power even during sports driving. Additionally, stainless steel mesh brake hoses reduce pressure transmission loss due to hose expansion during braking, maximising the efficiency of the updated brake system.

To maintain peak performance in line with the improved cornering and higher engine output, cooling has been improved via a stronger radiator cooling fan, a new sub-radiator and larger differential gear cover cooling fins. A baffle plate has also been added to the engine oil pan to prevent uneven oil distribution under higher g-forces.

As well as a unique and distinctive matt black colour, the exterior of the A90 Final Edition features striking aerodynamic changes following extensive wind tunnel testing carried out by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe (TGR-E), the development centre for the GR Supra GT4 race car. Motorsports-inspired carbon-fibre front spoiler, front canards, and front centre flap combine with a GR Supra GT4-style carbon-fibre swan-neck rear wing to improve road contact and driving dynamics by optimising aerodynamic balance, downforce, and drag. A new carbon-fibre duct on the bonnet features a removable inner element for extra cooling when required.

Inside the two-seater cabin drivers find RECARO Podium CF full-bucket seats, with racy red colour and Alcantara® seat pads, to maintain optimum driving position and comfort, even under higher g-forces. Red seat belts, exclusive carbon fibre scuff plates and extensive Alcantara® trim, including the driver-focused steering wheel, emphasise the exclusivity of the limited-edition model.

The GR Supra A90 Final Edition is limited to 300 examples worldwide and is available to order now.

GR Supra Lightweight EVO

Retuned electronically controlled shock absorbers and optimised active differential control

Stiffer front anti-roll bar and strengthened front stabiliser

Revised front wheel camber angles, aluminium anti-roll bar brackets, strengthened rear sub-frame rubber mounts and a stronger under-body brace

Larger 374 mm front brake discs with red finish and GR logo

Aerodynamic upgrades include ducktail carbon fibre rear spoiler, new front wheel arch flaps, and higher front tyre spats

Sports seats upholstered in Alcantara® with embroidered GR headrest logo. Red highlights around the gear shift knob and red seatbelts

The 2025 GR Supra line-up is updated with the new Lightweight EVO which elevates the driving experience to a new level and expresses TGR’s mission to develop cars and people through participation in motorsports.

The GR Supra Lightweight EVO, powered by three-litre engine and manual transmission, showcases new handling upgrades which bring the driver closer to the road, whilst also elevating the coupé’s stand-out sports car looks with new aerodynamic developments and distinctive GR details.

Driving confidence and handling precision are optimised by a front control arm bearing with stiffer front anti-roll bar, strengthened front stabiliser and retuned electronically controlled shock absorbers. Optimised active differential control improves traction, reducing understeer through turns. Cornering grip is also increased by revising camber angles of the front wheels, while larger Brembo brake discs inspire confidence with more braking power and control.

Chassis modifications and optimised electronic power steering combine to amplify a driver’s connection to the road and create a more connected, direct driving experience. A heightened sensation of suspension and body integration is achieved using aluminium anti-roll bar brackets and strengthened rubber mounts for the rear sub-frame, while a stronger under-body brace delivers better grip and control. Driving dynamics are further tuned by aerodynamic modifications which optimise front/rear aerodynamic balance and downforce. These consist of a ducktail carbon fibre rear spoiler, new front wheel arch flaps, and higher front tyre spats.

The distinctive GR Supra sports car lines are complimented by bold 19-inch matte black wheels and larger front brakes (374 mm discs) finished in red and adorned with a GR logo. Inside the vehicle, the sports seats are upholstered in Alcantara® with embroidered GR logo on the headrest, while red highlights around the gear shift knob and red seatbelts create a high-performance feel.

The GR Supra Lightweight EVO edition is available to order now throughout Europe.

A history of Supra

The Supra name – which means ‘above’ or ‘beyond’ in Latin – first hit the roads in 1978 as a longer, more powerful version of the Celica coupé. Also known by its A40 and A50 chassis codes, the first Celica Supra delivered more performance courtesy of its inline six-cylinder engine, a configuration which would become a defining characteristic of all subsequent Supra generations.

While the A40 and A50 were more focused on comfort, their successor – known in Japan as the A60 Celica XX but elsewhere as a Celica Supra – forged a path as a sportier option when it launched, initially in Japan in 1981 before reaching Europe the following year. As well as the punchy new 2.8-litre twin-cam engine, the second generation expressed its sports car aspirations through dramatically flared wheel arches and a longer front end which featured the pop-up headlights that became a signature Supra feature throughout the 1980s.

For its third generation, the Supra was given an independent identity for the first time when it was launched as the A70 Supra in 1986. With aluminium double wishbone suspension and powerful engines – including the first turbocharged powerplants – the Supra brought sharper handling and powerful performance to Toyota’s line-up. Those attributes encouraged motorsports participation in the FIA World Rally Championship as well as domestic and European touring cars, kicking off a legacy of making ever-better cars through competition.

The fourth generation Supra, with A80 designation, proved worth the wait when it was launched in 1993. This lightweight and powerful Supra stood out with a prominent rear wing, which signalled an intent to push the limits of performance, particularly in motorsports where it became an icon in drifting and Japanese GT racing. Even after production ceased in 2002, the fourth-generation fired the imagination of drivers worldwide, including Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, who said: “Back in the day, I spent countless hours driving an old Supra at Nürburgring to become a master driver. Supra is like an old friend that holds a special place in my heart.”

In 2019, driven by the strong desire of Chairman Toyoda, the Supra stormed back after a 17-year absence. He explained: “While other manufacturers were putting their beautiful new prototypes which they were going to introduce through the paces, I was driving an old Supra that was no longer in production. So even though Toyota had no plans to make a new Supra, just like a lot of other die-hard Supra fans around the world, I secretly wanted to make it happen. The new GR Supra was born through testing at Nürburgring, and I can honestly say that it is a car that is fun to drive and better than ever.”

The first hint at a fifth-generation Supra had been revealed in 2014, when the daring Toyota FT-1 concept was unveiled. With its powerful race car looks and optimum aerodynamics, the FT-1 signalled Toyota’s sports car vision and raised expectations for an upcoming A90. Enthusiasts experienced the concept for themselves in a virtual world when the high-powered Vision GT version was released exclusively for Gran Turismo 6, the best-selling racing franchise for PlayStation®. A real-world version of the FT-1 followed, generating further excitement before the GR Supra was finally unveiled in January 2019, in Detroit. A European premiere followed in March, alongside the world debut of a GR Supra GT4 Concept which emphasised the role motorsports had played – and would continue to play – in development and enjoyment of the new GR Supra.

