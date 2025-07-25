GOV.UK: Electric boost: EV chargepoints in the UK grow by 27% in a year

News follows last week’s announcement that drivers will soon enjoy discounts of up to £3,750 on new electric cars

Electric car drivers and those looking to make the switch can get around with the confidence chargepoints are always close by, as more than 17,000 have been added to the UK network in the past year alone.

Today (24 July 2025), Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, confirmed the number of chargepoints in the UK has grown by 27% in the past year, with 17,370 added since July 2024.

The rapid growth in figures – particularly in the north-east, East of England and the West Midlands – means drivers can embark on their journeys with the peace of mind that public chargepoints are a short drive away.

The new chargepoint numbers follow last week’s announcement that drivers will soon enjoy discounts of up to £3,750 on new electric cars, on top of a £25 million boost to help more drivers charge at home and save up to £1,500 a year when switching to electric.

Drivers will start to benefit from discounts as soon as manufacturers successfully apply for their zero emission cars, with the scheme open to firms now and funding available until the 2028 to 2029 financial year.

The government is investing £4.5 billion to make it cheaper and easier to own an EV , while backing British carmakers to create jobs and drive investment – all part of the Plan for Change. This is securing the UK ’s position as a world-leader in electric vehicle adoption – with Britain the largest EV market in Europe in 2024 and sales up a fifth on the previous year – while helping put more money in people’s pockets.

Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said:

Just last week, we announced record discounts to help make EV ownership a reality for thousands more people, alongside making it easier to charge at home so more drivers can run their EV for as little as 2p a mile – that’s London to Birmingham for £2.50. Today’s chargepoint figures show that alongside lowering upfront costs, we’re also making fantastic progress towards expanding our charging network across the UK . With a new chargepoint added to the network every half an hour, we’re helping put range anxiety firmly in the rear-view mirror.

The sustained growth in the charging network in all 4 corners of the country shows government is firmly on the side of drivers, coming on top of a record £1.6 billion to tackle potholes and keeping the 5p fuel duty freeze until spring 2026, saving the average motorist between £50 and £60 a year.

