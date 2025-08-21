GOV.UK: DVLA backs classic car industry and driving enthusiasts with updated registration policies

DVLA announces new policies for registering repaired, restored and modified vehicles that will come into effect from Tuesday 26 August

DVLA has today (20 August) unveiled a major update to some of its vehicle registration policies, making it significantly easier for enthusiasts to register repaired, restored and modified vehicles.

The new guidance reflects modern restoration methods and simplifies the registration process, helping classic car owners keep their vehicles on the road while ensuring safety and accurate records.

These changes follow an extensive call for evidence, which received more than 1,350 responses from classic car owners, motoring clubs and the historic vehicle sector. In response, DVLA is replacing its existing policies on rebuilt and radically altered vehicles with 2 new sets of guidance that will apply to all vehicles, regardless of age.

Key changes include:

like-for-like repairs and restorations will no longer require notification to DVLA, providing the vehicle’s appearance is the same as when it was originally manufactured and there are no changes to the log book (V5C)

vehicles that have been subject to significant structural modifications will be able to keep their original Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and registration number, but the registered keeper must notify DVLA of the changes

vehicles that have been converted to electric will also be able to retain their original identity, but the registered keeper must notify DVLA of the changes

Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood, said:

We know how much love, time and effort goes into keeping classic cars – and we’re right behind the community. These changes are about cutting red tape and making life easier for enthusiasts, whether you’re restoring a vintage gem or converting it to electric. It’s all about celebrating the UK’s amazing motoring heritage and helping the industry thrive well into the future.

DVLA Chief Executive, Tim Moss, said:

We recognise the time, passion and care that keepers of classic vehicles invest in keeping their cars on the road. That’s why we’ve worked closely with the community to shape these changes. These updated policies support historic vehicle keepers, and the wider industry, with clearer registration processes that reflect modern restoration and modification practices, helping safeguard the UK’s rich and wonderful automotive history. These changes will allow enthusiasts to focus on what they love most: preserving and enjoying these remarkable vehicles.

The new policies will come into effect on Tuesday 26 August 2025 and the full guidance will be published on GOV.UK on the same day at: www.gov.uk/vehicle-registration

SOURCE: GOV.UK