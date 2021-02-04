Goodyear Ventures invests in autonomous trucking company TuSimple

Goodyear Ventures has added TuSimple, a global autonomous trucking technology company, to its growing investment portfolio.

TuSimple operates self-driving trucks out of their facilities in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe using an ecosystem made up of digital maps, strategic terminals and an autonomous fleet operations system. Driven by a mission to increase safety, decrease transportation costs and reduce carbon emissions, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 autonomous driving solution to transform the logistics industry.

Last year, Goodyear announced a strategic partnership to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple’s Autonomous Freight Network (AFN), the world’s first autonomous network. As an AFN partner, Goodyear will conduct wear studies to better predict maintenance, understand tire longevity and reduce the carbon impact of fleets.

“We are excited to build upon Goodyear’s relationship with TuSimple through this investment,” said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures. “TuSimple’s autonomous technology, combined with its vision of autonomous freight as a service, has the potential to create a lot of value in the commercial freight industry.”

SOURCE: Goodyear