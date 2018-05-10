Goodyear recognized by Honda for sustainability leadership

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was recognized by Honda North America with its prestigious Supplier Sustainability Award for demonstrating an exceptional commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Goodyear was Honda’s only North American Original Equipment Supplier to earn this distinction, out of more than 500 suppliers. The award was presented on April 27.

Goodyear was honored for excelling in all areas of Honda’s seven-part sustainability program: human rights; compliance and ethics; governance; diversity; trade compliance; health and safety; and environmental. As a part of the award process, Honda visited Goodyear’s Lawton, Oklahoma, facility to see firsthand how these efforts are being implemented.

“We strive to lead the tire industry, for the benefit of our customers, our communities and the environment,” said Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas. “Our innovations drive improvements throughout the supply chain, from tire designs that enhance rolling resistance and help drivers use less fuel per mile, to reducing operational use of water and energy in our plants and ensuring our tires are managed properly at the end of their useful life.”

Goodyear has a long history of working with Honda and has been supplying tires for the automaker for more than 30 years. Some of the most recent original equipment fitments that were awarded to Goodyear include the Honda Accord and Acura RDX and TLX vehicles.

As part of its connected business model, Goodyear has built deep relationships with auto manufacturers, providing tire solutions that enhance vehicle performance and drive consumer loyalty.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.