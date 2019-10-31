Goodyear, Priva piloting intelligent tires with fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is collaborating with an innovative mobility company, Priva, to provide tire monitoring capabilities that allow fleets to operate more efficiently. Priva is a Michigan-based startup that provides mobile offices for workers on the go.

Goodyear has equipped Priva’s fleet of vehicles with intelligent tires, which contain sensors to capture tire data. The sensors allow Goodyear to gather data on the tires’ current state and work with Priva to predict upcoming tire maintenance needs, reducing vehicle downtime and enhancing operational efficiency.

“Fleets are looking to operate their vehicles as safely and efficiently as possible to meet the needs of their customers,” said Erin Spring, Goodyear director of New Ventures. “Digital tire information helps enable this goal by providing proactive information, integrated with their service scheduling needs. Goodyear is pleased to work with innovative partners like Priva, which is focused on the future of transportation, today.”

The pilot with Priva is an example of Goodyear’s ongoing efforts to deliver complete solutions for the future of mobility.

“Predictive maintenance technologies are essential for the safety and reliability of future mobility systems. These technologies underpin commercial aviation and now must migrate into automotive applications,” said Ryan Gee, Priva’s founder and chief executive officer. “Goodyear’s intelligent tire system is an excellent example of how technology will make mobility safer for everyone, and our team at Priva is excited to collaborate with Goodyear on this endeavor.”

SOURCE: Goodyear